  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. SP Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPG   DK0061027356

SP GROUP A/S

(SPG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:05 2022-11-15 am EST
293.00 DKK   +1.56%
09:52aSp A/s : IR Presentation November 2022
PU
09:23aInterim report - Third quarter of 2022 - SP Group A/S
GL
Interim report - Third quarter of 2022 - SP Group A/S
GL
SP A/S : IR Presentation November 2022

11/15/2022 | 09:52am EST
FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022

Presentation by CEO Frank Gad 15 November 2022

GROUP MANAGEMENT

Frank Gad

CEO

MSc Economics & Business Administration

Residence: Frederiksberg

Year of birth: 1960

Frank Gad took up his position as CEO in November 2004 and is also chair of the Boards of Directors of the most significant subsidiaries in SP Group

Søren Ulstrup

Executive Vice President

Plastic engineer

Residence: Holte

Year of birth: 1966

In SP Group since 2015 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also CEO of SP Moulding and Ulstrup Plast and chair of the Board of Directors of Coreplast and board member of other subsidiaries

Lars Ravn Bering

Executive Vice President

MSc Engineering and B Com. in Supply Chain

Residence: Silkeborg

Year of birth: 1976

In SP Group since 2008 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also Managing Director of Gibo Plast A/S and Dan-Hill-Plast A/S and responsible for Group IT

Tilde Kejlhof

CFO

Master of Economics Residence: Odense Year of birth: 1978

In SP Group since 2016

  • CFO since 2020. Employed in the sub- sidiary MedicoPack from 2009-2019 as CFO

This presentation contains forward-looking statements reflecting management's expectations for future events and financial results.

Statements relating to 2022 and the following years are inherently subject to uncertainty and SP Group's actual results may thus differ from expectations and targets. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in raw materials and energy prices, changes in foreign exchange rates, epidemics and pandemics, changes in macroeconomic and political settings, changes in the demand and production patterns of key customer groups and other external factors.

This presentation does not constitute an invitation to buy or sell shares in SP Group A/S.

First nine months of 2022 - 15 November 2022 / SP Group

2

SP GROUP IN BRIEF

Headquarters in Denmark

established in 1972

Subsidiaries in

12 countries on

3 continents

First nine months of 2022 - 15 November 2022 / SP Group

Products are marketed and sold in

98 countries

Average number of employees increased in 2021 from 2,214 to

2,380 committed employees

3

SP GROUP - AN OVERVIEW

  • Manufacturer of moulded plastic and composite components and performs coatings on plastic and metal components
  • Supplier of customer-specific solutions for a wide range of industries
  • Strong international niche positions - also for our own brands
  • Increased sales from own plants in Denmark, China, the USA, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Thailand

We act as an innovative, reliable and competitive partner for our customers

First nine months of 2022 - 15 November 2022 / SP Group

4

HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022

First nine months of 2022 - 15 November 2022 / SP Group

5



SP Group A/S published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
