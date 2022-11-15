SP A/S : IR Presentation November 2022

Frank Gad took up his position as CEO in November 2004 and is also chair of the Boards of Directors of the most significant subsidiaries in SP Group
Søren Ulstrup
Executive Vice President
Plastic engineer
Residence: Holte
Year of birth: 1966
In SP Group since 2015 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also CEO of SP Moulding and Ulstrup Plast and chair of the Board of Directors of Coreplast and board member of other subsidiaries
Lars Ravn Bering
Executive Vice President
MSc Engineering and B Com. in Supply Chain
Residence: Silkeborg
Year of birth: 1976
In SP Group since 2008 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also Managing Director of Gibo Plast A/S and Dan-Hill-Plast A/S and responsible for Group IT
Tilde Kejlhof
CFO
Master of Economics Residence: Odense Year of birth: 1978
In SP Group since 2016
CFO since 2020. Employed in the sub- sidiary MedicoPack from 2009-2019 as CFO
This presentation contains forward-looking statements reflecting management's expectations for future events and financial results.
Statements relating to 2022 and the following years are inherently subject to uncertainty and SP Group's actual results may thus differ from expectations and targets. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in raw materials and energy prices, changes in foreign exchange rates, epidemics and pandemics, changes in macroeconomic and political settings, changes in the demand and production patterns of key customer groups and other external factors.
This presentation does not constitute an invitation to buy or sell shares in SP Group A/S.
SP GROUP IN BRIEF
Headquarters in Denmark
established in 1972
Subsidiaries in
12 countries on
3 continents
Products are marketed and sold in
98 countries
Average number of employees increased in 2021 from 2,214 to
2,380 committed employees
SP GROUP - AN OVERVIEW
Manufacturer of moulded plastic and composite components and performs coatings on plastic and metal components
Supplier of customer-specific solutions for a wide range of industries
Strong international niche positions - also for our own brands
Increased sales from own plants in Denmark, China, the USA, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Thailand
We act as an innovative, reliable and competitive partner for our customers
HIGHLIGHTS
FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
