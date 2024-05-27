CFO since 2020. Employed in the sub- sidiary MedicoPack from

In SP Group since 2008 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also Managing Director of Gibo Plast A/S and Dan-Hill-Plast A/S and responsible for Group IT

In SP Group since 2015 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also CEO of SP Moulding and Ulstrup Plast and chair of the Board of Directors of Coreplast and board member of other subsidiaries

Frank Gad took up his position as CEO in November 2004 and is also chair of the Boards of Directors of the most significant subsidiaries in SP Group

This presentation contains forward-looking statements reflecting management's expectations for future events and financial results.

Statements relating to 2024 and the following years are inherently subject to uncertainty and SP Group's actual results may thus differ from expectations and targets. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in raw materials and energy prices, changes in foreign exchange rates, epidemics and pandemics, changes in macroeconomic and political settings, changes in the demand and production patterns of key customer groups and other external factors.

This presentation does not constitute an invitation to buy or sell shares in SP Group A/S.