Q1 2024
Presentation by CEO Frank Gad 27 May 2024
GROUP MANAGEMENT
Frank Gad
CEO
MSc Economics & Business Administration
Residence: Frederiksberg
Year of birth: 1960
Frank Gad took up his position as CEO in November 2004 and is also chair of the Boards of Directors of the most significant subsidiaries in SP Group
Søren Ulstrup
Executive Vice President
Plastic engineer
Residence: Holte
Year of birth: 1966
In SP Group since 2015 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also CEO of SP Moulding and Ulstrup Plast and chair of the Board of Directors of Coreplast and board member of other subsidiaries
Lars Ravn Bering
Executive Vice President
MSc Engineering and B Com. in Supply Chain
Residence: Silkeborg
Year of birth: 1976
In SP Group since 2008 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also Managing Director of Gibo Plast A/S and Dan-Hill-Plast A/S and responsible for Group IT
Tilde Kejlhof
CFO
Master of Economics Residence: Odense Year of birth: 1978
In SP Group since 2016
- CFO since 2020. Employed in the sub- sidiary MedicoPack from 2009-2019 as CFO
This presentation contains forward-looking statements reflecting management's expectations for future events and financial results.
Statements relating to 2024 and the following years are inherently subject to uncertainty and SP Group's actual results may thus differ from expectations and targets. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in raw materials and energy prices, changes in foreign exchange rates, epidemics and pandemics, changes in macroeconomic and political settings, changes in the demand and production patterns of key customer groups and other external factors.
This presentation does not constitute an invitation to buy or sell shares in SP Group A/S.
Q1 2024
2
SP GROUP IN BRIEF
Headquarters in Denmark
established in 1972
Subsidiaries in
12 countries on
3 continents
Subsidiaries in 12 countries on 3 continents
Products are marketed and sold in
98 countries
Average number of employees decreased in 2023 from 2,485 to
2,351 committed employees
3
SP GROUP - AN OVERVIEW
- Manufacturer of moulded plastic and composite components and performs coatings on plastic and metal components
- Supplier of customer-specific solutions for a wide range of industries
- Strong international niche positions - also for our own brands
- Increased sales from own plants in Denmark, China, the USA, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Thailand
We act as an innovative, reliable and competitive partner for our customers
Presentation Q1 2024 - 27 May 2024 / SP Group
4
HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024
HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024
5
HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024 / 1
In Q1 2024, revenue
In Q1 2024, revenue from own brands
increased by 2.2% to
increased by 25.1% to
DKK 722.9m
DKK 205.2m
In Q1 2024, EBITDA
In Q1 2024, the EBITDA margin
increased by 16.2% to
increased by 2.4 percentage points to
DKK 148.4m
20.5%
In Q1 2024, Profit before tax increased by 23.8% to DKK 84.8m
6
HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024 / 2
In Q1 2024, Profit before tax increased by 23.8% to DKK 84.8m
DKKm
90
75
60
45
30
15
0
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
01 2024
End March 2024, net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) fell by DKK 84.2m to DKK 946.4m
.DKKm
1200
900
600
300
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
Presentation Q1 2024 - 27 May 2024 / SP Group
In Q1 2024, EPS, diluted, increased by 23.8% to DKK 5.47
DKK
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
In Q1 2024, equity attributable to equity holders increased by DKK 72.1m to DKK 1,535.7m
DKKm
1600
1200
800
400
0
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q1 2024
7
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023 AND Q1 2024
FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023 AND Q1 2024
8
GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2023
DKKm
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Revenue
2,606.3
2,656.3
2,480.9
2,178.2
2,012.9
1,965.0
1,884.1
EBITDA
441.0
478.4
422.9
356.4
307.5
285.6
275.0
EBIT
241.2
296.1
269.1
214.8
177.8
195.9
193.5
Profit before tax
201.1
268.5
257.8
193.8
175.4
200.1
175.7
Equity
1,463.6
1,266.1
1,084.0
1,007.4
710.4
620.0
537.7
Cash flows from operations
360.4
264.5
237.7
320.4
158.6
173.4
180.8
Cash flows from investments
-187.5
-320.9
-221.9
-203.4
-180.2
-124.7
-204.8
Cash flows from financing
activities
-216.1
67.7
-56.3
-43.1
8.8
-62.9
45.9
Change in cash and cash
equivalents
-43.1
11.3
-40.5
74.0
-12.7
-14.2
21.9
NIBD
1,030.6
1,034.5
822.0
686.1
875.7
576.6
509.1
Equity ratio, %
48.5
42.7
42.8
44.5
34.5
37.8
35.5
Equity ratio, %
48.5
42.7
42.8
44.5
34.5
37.8
35.5
9
REVENUE 2010 - Q1 2024
DKKm
2,800
2,600
2,400
2,200
2,000
1,800
1,600
1,400
1,200
1,000
800
600
400
200
0
2023: -1.9%
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q1
2024
Presentation Q1 2024 - 27 May 2024 / SP Group
10
