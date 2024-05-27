Q1 2024

Presentation by CEO Frank Gad 27 May 2024

GROUP MANAGEMENT

Frank Gad

CEO

MSc Economics & Business Administration

Residence: Frederiksberg

Year of birth: 1960

Frank Gad took up his position as CEO in November 2004 and is also chair of the Boards of Directors of the most significant subsidiaries in SP Group

Søren Ulstrup

Executive Vice President

Plastic engineer

Residence: Holte

Year of birth: 1966

In SP Group since 2015 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also CEO of SP Moulding and Ulstrup Plast and chair of the Board of Directors of Coreplast and board member of other subsidiaries

Lars Ravn Bering

Executive Vice President

MSc Engineering and B Com. in Supply Chain

Residence: Silkeborg

Year of birth: 1976

In SP Group since 2008 - was appointed to the Executive Board in 2020. Also Managing Director of Gibo Plast A/S and Dan-Hill-Plast A/S and responsible for Group IT

Tilde Kejlhof

CFO

Master of Economics Residence: Odense Year of birth: 1978

In SP Group since 2016

  • CFO since 2020. Employed in the sub- sidiary MedicoPack from 2009-2019 as CFO

This presentation contains forward-looking statements reflecting management's expectations for future events and financial results.

Statements relating to 2024 and the following years are inherently subject to uncertainty and SP Group's actual results may thus differ from expectations and targets. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in raw materials and energy prices, changes in foreign exchange rates, epidemics and pandemics, changes in macroeconomic and political settings, changes in the demand and production patterns of key customer groups and other external factors.

This presentation does not constitute an invitation to buy or sell shares in SP Group A/S.

SP GROUP IN BRIEF

Headquarters in Denmark

established in 1972

Subsidiaries in

12 countries on

3 continents

Products are marketed and sold in

98 countries

Average number of employees decreased in 2023 from 2,485 to

2,351 committed employees

SP GROUP - AN OVERVIEW

  • Manufacturer of moulded plastic and composite components and performs coatings on plastic and metal components
  • Supplier of customer-specific solutions for a wide range of industries
  • Strong international niche positions - also for our own brands
  • Increased sales from own plants in Denmark, China, the USA, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Thailand

We act as an innovative, reliable and competitive partner for our customers

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024 / 1

In Q1 2024, revenue

In Q1 2024, revenue from own brands

increased by 2.2% to

increased by 25.1% to

DKK 722.9m

DKK 205.2m

In Q1 2024, EBITDA

In Q1 2024, the EBITDA margin

increased by 16.2% to

increased by 2.4 percentage points to

DKK 148.4m

20.5%

HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2024 / 2

In Q1 2024, Profit before tax increased by 23.8% to DKK 84.8m

DKKm

90

75

60

45

30

15

0

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

01 2024

End March 2024, net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) fell by DKK 84.2m to DKK 946.4m

.DKKm

1200

900

600

300

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

In Q1 2024, EPS, diluted, increased by 23.8% to DKK 5.47

DKK

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

In Q1 2024, equity attributable to equity holders increased by DKK 72.1m to DKK 1,535.7m

DKKm

1600

1200

800

400

0

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q1 2024

FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023 AND Q1 2024

GROUP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 2023

DKKm

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Revenue

2,606.3

2,656.3

2,480.9

2,178.2

2,012.9

1,965.0

1,884.1

EBITDA

441.0

478.4

422.9

356.4

307.5

285.6

275.0

EBIT

241.2

296.1

269.1

214.8

177.8

195.9

193.5

Profit before tax

201.1

268.5

257.8

193.8

175.4

200.1

175.7

Equity

1,463.6

1,266.1

1,084.0

1,007.4

710.4

620.0

537.7

Cash flows from operations

360.4

264.5

237.7

320.4

158.6

173.4

180.8

Cash flows from investments

-187.5

-320.9

-221.9

-203.4

-180.2

-124.7

-204.8

Cash flows from financing

activities

-216.1

67.7

-56.3

-43.1

8.8

-62.9

45.9

Change in cash and cash

equivalents

-43.1

11.3

-40.5

74.0

-12.7

-14.2

21.9

NIBD

1,030.6

1,034.5

822.0

686.1

875.7

576.6

509.1

Equity ratio, %

48.5

42.7

42.8

44.5

34.5

37.8

35.5

REVENUE 2010 - Q1 2024

DKKm

2,800

2,600

2,400

2,200

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

2023: -1.9%

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Q1

2024

