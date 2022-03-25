Log in
    SPG   DK0061027356

SP GROUP A/S

(SPG)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/25 09:45:11 am EDT
343 DKK   -0.87%
New Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
New Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
06:55aAnnual Report 2021 for SP Group A/S
AQ
Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

03/25/2022 | 09:23am EDT
On 11 April, 2021 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 19/2021 of 26 March, 2021. The share buy-back program has been extended according to company announcement no. 33/2021 of 27 April 2021 with DKK 10 million. Now, the share buy-back program has been extended according to company announcement no. 54/2021 of 26 August 2021 with further DKK 40 million.
According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2021 until 10 April 2022 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 90.0 million.

Financials
Sales 2021 2 483 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2021 200 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
Net Debt 2021 704 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 4 205 M 622 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 511
Free-Float 70,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 346,00 DKK
Average target price 415,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Marius Gad Chief Executive Officer
Tilde Kejlhof Group Chief Financial Officer
Hans Wilhelm Schur Chairman
Hans-Henrik Horsted Eriksen Independent Director
Bente Overgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SP GROUP A/S-21.54%622
DOW INC.12.99%47 112
LG CHEM, LTD.-13.66%32 222
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-9.74%31 618
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.88%23 751
HANGZHOU FIRST APPLIED MATERIAL CO., LTD.-10.83%17 388