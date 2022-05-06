Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. SP Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPG   DK0061027356

SP GROUP A/S

(SPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 05:35:55 am EDT
324.50 DKK   -2.11%
05:18aShare Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
04/29Share Buy-back programme in SP Group A/S
GL
04/28SP GROUP A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

05/06/2022 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 11 April, 2022 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 18/2022 of 25 March, 2022.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2022 until 10 April 2023 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Attachment


All news about SP GROUP A/S
05:18aShare Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
04/29Share Buy-back programme in SP Group A/S
GL
04/28SP GROUP A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/27Decisions of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S
AQ
04/27SP Group A/S Approves Dividend
CI
04/22Management's or Related Parties trading with SP Group shares
GL
04/22Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
04/20SP Group A/S - Trading update for First Quarter 2022
GL
04/19Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
04/08Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 784 M 393 M 393 M
Net income 2022 252 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2022 749 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 4 055 M 573 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 509
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SP GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
SP Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SP GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 331,50 DKK
Average target price 415,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Marius Gad Chief Executive Officer
Tilde Kejlhof Group Chief Financial Officer
Hans Wilhelm Schur Chairman
Hans-Henrik Horsted Eriksen Independent Director
Bente Overgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SP GROUP A/S-24.83%573
DOW INC.20.72%49 853
LG CHEM, LTD.-15.77%30 230
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-20.03%26 805
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION1.92%22 739
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-1.36%15 709