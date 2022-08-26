Log in
    SPG   DK0061027356

SP GROUP A/S

(SPG)
2022-08-26
301.75 DKK   -3.90%
08:10aShare Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
03:19aSP Group A/S - Interim report - first half year of 2022
GL
08/19Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

08/26/2022
On 11 April, 2022 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 18/2022 of 25 March, 2022.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2022 until 10 April 2023 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Financials
Sales 2022 2 843 M 381 M 381 M
Net income 2022 257 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net Debt 2022 805 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 3 835 M 514 M 514 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 583
Free-Float 68,0%
Technical analysis trends SP GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 314,00 DKK
Average target price 355,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Marius Gad Chief Executive Officer
Tilde Kejlhof Group Chief Financial Officer
Hans Wilhelm Schur Chairman
Hans-Henrik Horsted Eriksen Independent Director
Bente Overgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SP GROUP A/S-28.80%514
DOW INC.-1.69%40 045
LG CHEM, LTD.0.16%34 085
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-19.43%26 240
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-9.71%19 761
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-13.12%13 574