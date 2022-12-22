Advanced search
    SPG   DK0061027356

SP GROUP A/S

(SPG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:00 2022-12-22 am EST
263.00 DKK   +0.77%
09:37aShare Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
09:37aShare Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
12/16Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
GL
Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

12/22/2022 | 09:37am EST
On 11 April, 2022 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 18/2022 of 25 March, 2022.

According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 11 April 2022 until 10 April 2023 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.

The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 652 M 378 M 378 M
Net income 2022 202 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2022 860 M 123 M 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 3 174 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 495
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SP GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
SP Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SP GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 261,00 DKK
Average target price 275,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Marius Gad Chief Executive Officer
Tilde Kejlhof Group Chief Financial Officer
Hans Wilhelm Schur Chairman
Hans-Henrik Horsted Eriksen Independent Director
Bente Overgaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SP GROUP A/S-40.82%453
LG CHEM, LTD.0.81%35 709
DOW INC.-10.67%35 659
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION-17.88%17 710
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-45.20%17 508
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION-14.11%13 223