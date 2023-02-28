Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SP Plus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP   US78469C1036

SP PLUS CORPORATION

(SP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
34.07 USD   -1.05%
08:03aSP Plus Corporation Named one of America's Best Small Companies – Forbes
GL
08:02aSP Plus Corporation Named one of America's Best Small Companies – Forbes
AQ
02/27Barrington Adjusts Price Target on SP Plus to $50 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SP Plus Corporation Named one of America's Best Small Companies – Forbes

02/28/2023 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP+ (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP) a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America and Europe, today announced it has been named to Forbes annual list of America’s Best Small Companies.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best Small Companies for 2023,” said Marc Baumann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SP+. “Over the last several years, we’ve made strategic investments to build cutting-edge technology solutions and lead the digital transformation of our industry. We believe this recognition reflects our strong positioning and positive growth trajectory.”

Forbes screened more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to identify 541 companies that had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The ranking is based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months and over the last five years, with more weight given to the latest year’s data.

The full Forbes 2023 America’s Best Small Companies list is available here.

About SP+

SP+ blends industry-leading technology and best-in-class operations to deliver mobility solutions that enable the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings. The Company is committed to elevating the consumer experience while meeting the objectives of its diverse clients across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.   

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these statements by using words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “confident”, “could”, “should”, “estimate”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “guidance”, “pathway”, “will”, and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to operations and the business environment. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

CONTACT:

William Rongey
SP+
Director of Corporate Communications
312-274-2102


All news about SP PLUS CORPORATION
08:03aSP Plus Corporation Named one of America's Best Small Companies – Forbes
GL
08:02aSP Plus Corporation Named one of America's Best Small Companies – Forbes
AQ
02/27Barrington Adjusts Price Target on SP Plus to $50 From $48, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/24SP PLUS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/22Transcript : SP Plus Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
02/22Sp Plus : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22Sp Plus : + Corporation - Investor Presentation
PU
02/22Sp Plus Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22(SP) SP PLUS CORPORATION Sees Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $2.70 - $3.20
MT
02/22Earnings Flash (SP) SP PLUS CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $418.3M, vs. Street Est of $..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SP PLUS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 841 M - -
Net income 2023 53,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 664 M 664 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 15 700
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart SP PLUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SP Plus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SP PLUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 34,07 $
Average target price 52,67 $
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
G. Marc Baumann Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Kristopher H. Roy Chief Financial Officer
Douglas R. Waggoner Independent Director
Wyman T. Roberts Independent Director
Gregory Allen Reid Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SP PLUS CORPORATION-1.87%664
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.-1.42%34 302
TRANSURBAN GROUP8.78%29 249
ATLANTIA SPA0.00%20 211
GETLINK SE7.51%9 225
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.5.15%7 270