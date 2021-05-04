Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SP Plus Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP   US78469C1036

SP PLUS CORPORATION

(SP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SP Plus : Bags® Home Serv Delivery Selected to Manage Delayed Baggage Delivery for Hawaiian Airlines

05/04/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Illinois - May 4, 2021 - SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its selection by Hawaiian Airlines to manage the delivery of delayed baggage through its Bags® Home Serv Delivery services.

SP+ now manages the delivery of delayed baggage for Hawaiian Airlines' entire system, which includes 22 markets across the United States, under its Bags® Home Serv Delivery service line. Under the Bags® Home Serv Delivery model, SP+ has served the aviation industry-from regional airlines to major national carriers-for more than a decade.

'In rare cases, where luggage is delayed, Bags® Home Serv Delivery is prepared to provide an impeccable level of service that our guests expect when they choose to fly Hawaiian Airlines,' said Jeff Helfrick, Vice President of Airport Operations at Hawaiian Airlines.

SP+ utilizes its comprehensive suite of technology solutions to conduct real-time baggage delivery tracking for passengers, along with streamlined logistical processes under its Sphere Express™ technology brand, designed specifically for the aviation, cruise and hospitality industries.

'We are thrilled to bring our distinctive, user-friendly technologies combined with first-class assistance to Hawaiian Airlines travelers. Our priority is to make travel easier® for passengers,' offered Danette Restanio, Vice President for the Bags® Home Serv Delivery service line.

SP+ has served aviation and commercial real estate clients in Hawaii since 1956, and currently provides parking management, valet and other services to approximately 50 airports, hotels, retail, residential and office facilities throughout Oahu, Maui and Kona.

Disclaimer

SP Plus Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SP PLUS CORPORATION
05:31pSP PLUS  : Bags® Home Serv Delivery Selected to Manage Delayed Baggage Delivery ..
PU
04:10pSP Plus Corporation's Bags® Home Serv Delivery Selected to Manage Delayed Bag..
GL
04/28SP PLUS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28SP PLUS CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
04/28SP PLUS  : Earnings Flash (SP) SP PLUS CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $0.27, vs. Str..
MT
04/28SP PLUS  : Earnings Flash (SP) SP PLUS CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $246.7M, vs...
MT
04/28SP Plus Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04/26SP Plus Corporation Delivers Sphere Commerce™ On Demand Technology in R..
GL
04/14SP PLUS CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14SP Plus Corporation to Release First Quarter 2021 Results on April 28, 2021
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 571 M - -
Net income 2021 20,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 821 M 821 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart SP PLUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SP Plus Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SP PLUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 41,33 $
Last Close Price 35,01 $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
G. Marc Baumann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristopher H. Roy Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Karen M. Garrison Non-Executive Chairman
Douglas R. Waggoner Independent Director
Wyman T. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SP PLUS CORPORATION19.08%821
BEIJING-SHANGHAI HIGH-SPEED RAILWAY CO.,LTD.3.89%44 602
TRANSURBAN GROUP2.56%29 803
ATLANTIA SPA11.55%16 219
GETLINK SE-6.70%8 664
JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED7.61%7 528
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ