SP Plus : Bags® Home Serv Delivery Selected to Manage Delayed Baggage Delivery for Hawaiian Airlines

CHICAGO, Illinois - May 4, 2021 - SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced its selection by Hawaiian Airlines to manage the delivery of delayed baggage through its Bags® Home Serv Delivery services.

SP+ now manages the delivery of delayed baggage for Hawaiian Airlines' entire system, which includes 22 markets across the United States, under its Bags® Home Serv Delivery service line. Under the Bags® Home Serv Delivery model, SP+ has served the aviation industry-from regional airlines to major national carriers-for more than a decade.

'In rare cases, where luggage is delayed, Bags® Home Serv Delivery is prepared to provide an impeccable level of service that our guests expect when they choose to fly Hawaiian Airlines,' said Jeff Helfrick, Vice President of Airport Operations at Hawaiian Airlines.

SP+ utilizes its comprehensive suite of technology solutions to conduct real-time baggage delivery tracking for passengers, along with streamlined logistical processes under its Sphere Express™ technology brand, designed specifically for the aviation, cruise and hospitality industries.

'We are thrilled to bring our distinctive, user-friendly technologies combined with first-class assistance to Hawaiian Airlines travelers. Our priority is to make travel easier® for passengers,' offered Danette Restanio, Vice President for the Bags® Home Serv Delivery service line.

SP+ has served aviation and commercial real estate clients in Hawaii since 1956, and currently provides parking management, valet and other services to approximately 50 airports, hotels, retail, residential and office facilities throughout Oahu, Maui and Kona.