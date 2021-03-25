SP Plus : Investor Presentation - 2021 Update

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expectations regarding 2021 outlook, gross profits, G&A, revenue volatility, actions to limit discretionary spending, impacts of COVID-19 on our business, and other statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these statements by using words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "guidance", "will", and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to operations and the business environment. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, to evaluate its operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. Additionally, the Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in the Company's budgeting and planning process. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation.

Key Highlights

Facilitate mobility by eliminating inefficiencies, reducing friction and alleviating congestion

Provider of innovative technology solutions

Growth opportunities in key verticals

Well-positioned to benefit as pent-up demand for travel recovers from recent lows

Leaner cost structure and a more predictable operating model with reduced risk

SP+ at a Glance

90+ Years of Successful Operating History

Commercial Division

• >300 cities across North America

• >3,000 locations

• > 1.3 million spaces

Aviation Division

• 70+ Airports

• 18 major Airlines

• 7 Cruise lines

Premier client base with strong retention rates

Market leader with the benefit of scale

Leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions

Generates strong cash flow

Technology Differentiates Us

Facility Access and Digital Commerce Streamlined facility access and expanded digital commerce delivering touchless capabilities through Parking.com Delivers a full suite of client and consumer services via a streamlined digital platform

Facility Management Integrating facility and data management through a centralized web console to enhance online performance and efficiencies

Operational Platforms & Analytics Intelligence Improve operational management and uncover real time data-driven insights to optimize revenue

Emerging from COVID-19

Helping our clients ramp back up as demand returns

• Operating protocols that emphasize: • Physical distancing • Enhanced sanitizing practices • Employee safety measures & screenings • Reduced touch-points • Effective signage

• Marketing plans to appeal to changing consumer preferences

Increased importance of technology to differentiate us from competitors

• Launched SphereTM , a suite of industry-leading technology solutions that drives end-to-end mobility and delivers a frictionless experience

• Tools to facilitate remote management, on-line transaction capabilities and other touch-free technologies will be critical in the new normal

New opportunities created

• Creative and cost effective outsourcing solutions appeal to clients

• New operating complexities in the post-pandemic environment make our services more valuable to current and prospective clients

Emerging from COVID-19 as a Stronger Company

Renegotiated lease portfolio and exited some while converting others to management contracts

• As of December 2020, management contracts comprise 85% of our portfolio in the Commercial Segment

Reduced our annualized G&A run-rate ~26% by streamlining administrative functions, driving process efficiencies and tightly controlling discretionary spending

Significantly expanded our technology offerings and increased the scope of our services for existing clients while leveraging our strength to gain new business

Maintained positive free cash flow throughout the pandemic and forecast higher free cash flow in 2021 than 2020

Long Term Growth Drivers

Leverage the benefit of our improved industry positioning, market leadership, cost structure and technology to win new business

Primary Growth Drivers:

• Deeper penetration of high-value opportunities within verticals

• Expansion of national account relationships

• Bags stand-alone opportunities and cross-selling

• Sphere, Technology by SP+TM to drive faster growth and increase operating efficiencies

Resilient Financial Model

$million

Adjusted Gross Profit

Notes:

(1) Includes Bags results for December 2018 Adjusted EBITDA 2018 (1)20192020 Free Cash Flow

(2) Expectations speak only as of February 17, 2021 and is current as of that date. The Company has not and is not updating or reaffirming its guidance in any way by inclusion of this information herein.

See Non-GAAP reconciliation table in the Appendix for adjusted measures.

Capital Efficient Model

Generates substantial free cash flow

• Negative working capital dynamics

• Low maintenance CapEx

Focus on disciplined capital allocation and driving stockholder value

• Organic investments to support growth

• Targeted acquisitions

• Opportunistic share repurchases

ESG: Environmental

Integrated green initiatives into SP+'s culture as a responsible corporate citizen

Active member of Parksmart, the Parking Facility division of the Green Building Council

• Site Survey tool to assess environmental footprint in order to offer recommendations to improve a facility's sustainability

Ecologically responsible garage & vehicle washing Environmentally friendly fleet of vehicles

Expanded EV charging program via partnership with ChargePoint

Technology solutions allow travelers to plan ahead, which eliminates time spent looking for an open parking spot and reduces congestion

"Green" back office operations

Proprietary SP+ University™ internal training curricula focused on environmental protection, sustainability and compliance training

ESG: Social & Governance

Strive to create an inclusive, safe and engaging work environment where our employees have the opportunity to succeed and grow

Board oversight of ESG strategy and execution

Recently formed the Inclusion Council, comprised of senior leaders who will develop and activate the next phase of our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy

Women's Advisory Forum was established in 2013 and racial affinity group was created in 2021, to recruit and retain a more diverse workforce and create a more inclusive workplace

Recognizing that our employees are core to our continued success, our web-based SP+ University™ learning system offers 24/7 access to job specific curricula

We give back to the communities we serve by supporting a variety of local causes and organizations

Diversity throughout our organization

Summary

SP+ facilitates mobility by eliminating inefficiencies, reducing friction, and alleviating congestion

We differentiate ourselves by using our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions

Looking ahead, the company will benefit from:

• Market share expansion and other growth opportunities

• Pent-up demand for travel while maintaining social distancing

• Change in consumer behaviors and attitudes regarding shared-mobility and car ownership

• More efficient cost structure

• Operating model with increased visibility and reduced risk

APPENDIX

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit, as reported

Add: COVID-19 related severance and other restructuring and integration costs

Add: Non-cash impairment charges

Add: Gross profit related to asset sales or dispositions Adjusted gross profit

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus, as reported Add (subtract):

Income tax (benefit) expense Interest expense, net

Depreciation and amortization expense Non-cash impairment charges

Gain on sale of other investments or Equity in earnings from investment in unconsolidated entity

EBITDA related to asset sales or dispositions

Severance, restructuring, acquisition and integration costs

Other expenses

Adjusted EBITDA

FREE CASH FLOW

Net cash provided by operating activities less: Net cash (used in) investing activities plus: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired plus/minus: Gain/Loss on termination of joint ventures, or equity method investee's sale of assets, net less: Distribution to noncontrolling interest plus/minus: Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Other, rounding

Free cash flow

December 31, 2020

Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

$30.4

$228.1

$184.0

1.1 97.1

- -

- -

- - 0.1

$128.6

$228.1 $184.1

($172.8)

$48.8 $53.2

(67.5) 21.0 29.3

19.4 19.6

18.6 9.2

29.4 17.9

234.0

-

-

(0.3) - (10.1)

- - 0.1

7.6 0.1

1.3 8.0

-

-

$51.4

$117.5 $97.9

$40.2 (11.5)

$76.0 $70.9

(12.5) (268.4)

- - 277.9

1.4 - (14.1)

(1.4) 0.1 (0.1) $28.7

(3.2) (3.3)

0.1 (0.6)

(0.1) (0.2)

$60.3 $62.2