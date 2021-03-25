SP Plus : Investor Presentation - 2021 Update

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expectations regarding 2021 outlook, gross profits, G&A, revenue volatility, actions to limit discretionary spending, impacts of COVID-19 on our business, and other statements regarding expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these statements by using words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "should", "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "guidance", "will", and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to operations and the business environment. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For a detailed discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future operating results, please see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the disclosures under "Risk Factors" in those filings. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, changed circumstances or future events or for any other reason.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, to evaluate its operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. Additionally, the Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in the Company's budgeting and planning process. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance. These measures should be considered in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation.
A copy of this presentation will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.
Key Highlights
Facilitate mobility by eliminating inefficiencies, reducing friction and alleviating congestion
Provider of innovative technology solutions
Growth opportunities in key verticals
Well-positioned to benefit as pent-up demand for travel recovers from recent lows
Leaner cost structure and a more predictable operating model with reduced risk
SP+ at a Glance
90+ Years of Successful Operating History
Commercial Division
Aviation Division
-
• 70+ Airports
-
• 18 major Airlines
-
• 7 Cruise lines
Premier client base with strong retention rates
Market leader with the benefit of scale
Leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions
Generates strong cash flow
Technology Differentiates Us
Facility Access and Digital Commerce
Streamlined facility access and expanded digital commerce delivering touchless capabilities through Parking.com
Delivers a full suite of client and consumer services via a streamlined digital platform
Facility Management
Integrating facility and data management through a centralized web console to enhance online performance and efficiencies
Operational Platforms & Analytics Intelligence
Improve operational management and uncover real time data-driven insights to optimize revenue
Emerging from COVID-19
Helping our clients ramp back up as demand returns
Increased importance of technology to differentiate us from competitors
-
• Launched SphereTM , a suite of industry-leading technology solutions that drives end-to-end mobility and delivers a frictionless experience
-
• Tools to facilitate remote management, on-line transaction capabilities and other touch-free technologies will be critical in the new normal
New opportunities created
Emerging from COVID-19 as a Stronger Company
Renegotiated lease portfolio and exited some while converting others to management contracts
Reduced our annualized G&A run-rate ~26% by streamlining administrative functions, driving process efficiencies and tightly controlling discretionary spending
Significantly expanded our technology offerings and increased the scope of our services for existing clients while leveraging our strength to gain new business
Maintained positive free cash flow throughout the pandemic and forecast higher free cash flow in 2021 than 2020
Long Term Growth Drivers
Leverage the benefit of our improved industry positioning, market leadership, cost structure and technology to win new business
Primary Growth Drivers:
-
• Deeper penetration of high-value opportunities within verticals
-
• Expansion of national account relationships
-
• Bags stand-alone opportunities and cross-selling
-
• Sphere, Technology by SP+TM to drive faster growth and increase operating efficiencies
Resilient Financial Model
$million
Adjusted Gross Profit
Notes:
-
(1) Includes Bags results for December 2018
Adjusted EBITDA
2018 (1)20192020
Free Cash Flow
-
(2) Expectations speak only as of February 17, 2021 and is current as of that date. The Company has not and is not updating or reaffirming its guidance in any way by inclusion of this information herein.
See Non-GAAP reconciliation table in the Appendix for adjusted measures.
Capital Efficient Model
Generates substantial free cash flow
Focus on disciplined capital allocation and driving stockholder value
ESG: Environmental
Integrated green initiatives into SP+'s culture as a responsible corporate citizen
Active member of Parksmart, the Parking Facility division of the Green Building Council
Ecologically responsible garage & vehicle washing Environmentally friendly fleet of vehicles
Expanded EV charging program via partnership with ChargePoint
Technology solutions allow travelers to plan ahead, which eliminates time spent looking for an open parking spot and reduces congestion
"Green" back office operations
Proprietary SP+ University™ internal training curricula focused on environmental protection, sustainability and compliance training
ESG: Social & Governance
Strive to create an inclusive, safe and engaging work environment where our employees have the opportunity to succeed and grow
Board oversight of ESG strategy and execution
Recently formed the Inclusion Council, comprised of senior leaders who will develop and activate the next phase of our diversity, equity and inclusion strategy
Women's Advisory Forum was established in 2013 and racial affinity group was created in 2021, to recruit and retain a more diverse workforce and create a more inclusive workplace
Recognizing that our employees are core to our continued success, our web-based SP+ University™ learning system offers 24/7 access to job specific curricula
We give back to the communities we serve by supporting a variety of local causes and organizations
Diversity throughout our organization
Summary
SP+ facilitates mobility by eliminating inefficiencies, reducing friction, and alleviating congestion
We differentiate ourselves by using our industry-leading proprietary technology solutions
Looking ahead, the company will benefit from:
-
• Market share expansion and other growth opportunities
-
• Pent-up demand for travel while maintaining social distancing
-
• Change in consumer behaviors and attitudes regarding shared-mobility and car ownership
APPENDIX
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
Gross profit, as reported
Add: COVID-19 related severance and other restructuring and integration costs
Add: Non-cash impairment charges
Add: Gross profit related to asset sales or dispositions Adjusted gross profit
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to SP Plus, as reported Add (subtract):
Income tax (benefit) expense Interest expense, net
Depreciation and amortization expense Non-cash impairment charges
Gain on sale of other investments or Equity in earnings from investment in unconsolidated entity
EBITDA related to asset sales or dispositions
Severance, restructuring, acquisition and integration costs
Other expenses
Adjusted EBITDA
FREE CASH FLOW
Net cash provided by operating activities less: Net cash (used in) investing activities plus: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired plus/minus: Gain/Loss on termination of joint ventures, or equity method investee's sale of assets, net less: Distribution to noncontrolling interest plus/minus: Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Other, rounding
Free cash flow
December 31, 2020
Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
$30.4
$228.1
$184.0
1.1 97.1
- -
- -
- - 0.1
$128.6
$228.1 $184.1
($172.8)
$48.8 $53.2
(67.5) 21.0 29.3
19.4 19.6
18.6 9.2
29.4 17.9
234.0
-
-
(0.3) - (10.1)
- - 0.1
7.6 0.1
1.3 8.0
-
-
$51.4
$117.5 $97.9
$40.2 (11.5)
$76.0 $70.9
(12.5) (268.4)
- - 277.9
1.4 - (14.1)
(1.4) 0.1 (0.1) $28.7
(3.2) (3.3)
0.1 (0.6)
(0.1) (0.2)
$60.3 $62.2