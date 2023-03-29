Space Communication : Spacecom and Azercosmos Sign Long-Term Agreement to Expand Coverage Area and Provide Quality Satellite Services in Africa

28.03.2023

Spacecom, the satellite communication solutions and services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, has announced a new long-term cooperation agreement with Azercosmos, Space Agency Azerbaijan, to expand its coverage area.

Under the new agreement, Spacecom and Azercosmos will collaborate to leverage the Azerspace and AMOS satellites, enabling them to extend their coverage area. As part of Spacecom's strategic plans, the company aims to extend its satellite communication services in the African region.

Spacecom owns and operates the strategically placed AMOS satellite fleet, which comprises of AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 co-located at 4°W, AMOS-4 at 65°E, and AMOS-17 at 17°E, providing vast and reliable coverage over Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Azercosmos successfully provides high quality and seamless distribution of broadcasting, data, video,and audio services to partners across the globe by operating telecommunication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2.

As part of the agreement, Spacecom has obtained the opportunity to serve its customers using teleport services located in the Main Ground Satellite Control Center of Azercosmos.

"The collaboration between Azercosmos and Spacecom is the beginning of the road to growth and enlargement. This new agreement gives us an opportunity to increase the number of our customers from Europe, Africa and Asia" Fuad Aslanov, Vice Chairman of Azercosmos.

Yon Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Spacecom, stated: "The use of telecommunication and teleport services of Azercosmos is an important step for the development of our joint activities. With the advantage of this cooperation and utilizing Azerspace satellites in the African market will provide Spacecom an opportunity to offer quality services in the field of digital broadcasting."

This agreement between Spacecom and Azercosmos is an exciting development that will expand the reach of satellite services, providing reliable communication and broadcasting services in the African region and beyond.