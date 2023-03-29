Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Space-Communication Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCC   IL0010923451

SPACE-COMMUNICATION LTD

(SCC)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-27
2.207 ILS   -2.04%
08:46aSpace Communication : Spacecom and Azercosmos Sign Long-Term Agreement to Expand Coverage Area and Provide Quality Satellite Services in Africa
PU
02/09Space Communication : UNESCO partners with Spacecom to bring digital learning to rural schools in Côte d'Ivoire
PU
2022Space Communication : Twoobii Uses As-a-Service to Expand Offering
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Communication : Spacecom and Azercosmos Sign Long-Term Agreement to Expand Coverage Area and Provide Quality Satellite Services in Africa

03/29/2023 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Spacecom and Azercosmos Sign Long-Term Agreement to Expand Coverage Area and Provide Quality Satellite Services in Africa 28.03.2023

Spacecom, the satellite communication solutions and services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, has announced a new long-term cooperation agreement with Azercosmos, Space Agency Azerbaijan, to expand its coverage area.

Under the new agreement, Spacecom and Azercosmos will collaborate to leverage the Azerspace and AMOS satellites, enabling them to extend their coverage area. As part of Spacecom's strategic plans, the company aims to extend its satellite communication services in the African region.

Spacecom owns and operates the strategically placed AMOS satellite fleet, which comprises of AMOS-3 and AMOS-7 co-located at 4°W, AMOS-4 at 65°E, and AMOS-17 at 17°E, providing vast and reliable coverage over Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Azercosmos successfully provides high quality and seamless distribution of broadcasting, data, video,and audio services to partners across the globe by operating telecommunication satellites - Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2.

As part of the agreement, Spacecom has obtained the opportunity to serve its customers using teleport services located in the Main Ground Satellite Control Center of Azercosmos.

"The collaboration between Azercosmos and Spacecom is the beginning of the road to growth and enlargement. This new agreement gives us an opportunity to increase the number of our customers from Europe, Africa and Asia" Fuad Aslanov, Vice Chairman of Azercosmos.

Yon Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Spacecom, stated: "The use of telecommunication and teleport services of Azercosmos is an important step for the development of our joint activities. With the advantage of this cooperation and utilizing Azerspace satellites in the African market will provide Spacecom an opportunity to offer quality services in the field of digital broadcasting."

This agreement between Spacecom and Azercosmos is an exciting development that will expand the reach of satellite services, providing reliable communication and broadcasting services in the African region and beyond.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Space-Communication Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 12:45:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SPACE-COMMUNICATION LTD
08:46aSpace Communication : Spacecom and Azercosmos Sign Long-Term Agreement to Expand Coverage ..
PU
02/09Space Communication : UNESCO partners with Spacecom to bring digital learning to rural sch..
PU
2022Space Communication : Twoobii Uses As-a-Service to Expand Offering
PU
2022Space-Communication Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Space Communication : Spacecom and Orbit Communication System Set Record-Breaking Performa..
PU
2022Space Communication : Capital Market Presentation Q2 - 2022
PU
2022Space-Communication Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
2022Space-Communication Ltd announced that it expects to receive ILS 0.984429 million in fu..
CI
2022Space Communication : Spacecom and GorillaLink Successfully Prove Smart IoT Network Operat..
PU
2022Space-Communication Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 93,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -15,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 333 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,43x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,0 M 15,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
EV / Sales 2021 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SPACE-COMMUNICATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Space-Communication Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE-COMMUNICATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dan Zajicek Chief Executive Officer
Avi Levy Chief Financial Officer
Ligad Rotlevy Chairman
Maxim Lapidus Vice President-Engineering
Hanan Nisenbaum Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE-COMMUNICATION LTD40.84%15
COMCAST CORPORATION4.23%153 675
IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC.19.49%7 774
SES S.A.0.82%2 662
GLOBALSTAR, INC.-24.06%1 829
AL YAH SATELLITE COMMUNICATION COMPANY3.20%1 734
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer