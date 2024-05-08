Spacecom and Eutelsat OneWeb have embarked on an innovative trial to provide critical communication services tailored to emergency situations.

The trial is part of Spacecom's strategic transition to providing MultiOrbit satellite telecommunications services.

The strategic partnership between the companies will expand and enhance the communication services provided to satellite communication customers by integrating Spacecom's AMOS satellites with the capabilities and advantages of Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellites

Spacecom, a satellite communication service provider and operator of the AMOS satellite, is currently conducting an innovative joint trial on Multi-Orbit satellites in collaboration with Eutelsat OneWeb, the world's first GEO-LEO satellite operator, delivering ubiquitous global connectivity. The trial combines GEO satellites owned by Spacecom and Eutelsat OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

The integration of communication services over multiple orbits is at the forefront of technology and will enable Spacecom to provide flexible and tailored communication solutions to meet the changing communication needs of its customers while continuing to deliver high-performance communication solutions compared to the market.

As part of the installations being carried out at Spacecom's site in Neve-Ilan and in coordination with the Ministry of Communications, Spacecom will demonstrate the performance of Eutelsat OneWeb's satellite terminals against a variety of scenarios, including providing backup services in emergency situations and communication continuity to communities, which are particularly relevant at this time. In addition, the performance of a communication system combining Spacecom's AMOS satellites and Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellites will be examined in terms of delivering communication services to the telecom and business sectors.

The innovative service supports various options to ensure the highest level of service with a commitment to SLA compliance, allowing end-to-end encryption at the network, transmission, and application levels, and delivering personalized communication services tailored to customer needs.

Spacecom's control and monitoring of the service provided in Israel will ensure seamless integrated service on its GEO satellites and Eutelsat OneWeb's LEO satellites.