    SCC   IL0010923451

SPACE-COMMUNICATION LTD

(SCC)
  Report
Space Communication : Magyar Telekom's T-Home DTH, Member of Deutsche Telekom Group, Extends Agreement with Spacecom Securing Future Service on AMOS-3 Satellite

07/05/2021 | 05:52am EDT
Magyar Telekom's T-Home DTH, Member of Deutsche Telekom Group, Extends Agreement with Spacecom Securing Future Service on AMOS-3 Satellite 05.07.2021 Extension Agreement Worth a Minimum of USD 8.6 Million

Tel Aviv - July 5, 2021: Spacecom (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: SCC), the satellite services provider and owner-operator of the AMOS satellite fleet, today announced that T-Home DTH (direct-to-home) service, the leading DTH provider in Hungary and a brand of Magyar Telekom, the principal provider of telecom services in Hungary, has signed a follow-on extension contract with Spacecom. The new agreement secures services until the end of 2024 and is worth a minimum USD 8.6 Million.

The T-Home DTH platform currently broadcasts over 160 channels throughout Hungary including over 30 in HD via the AMOS fleet at the 4°W orbital position. As the country's largest TV broadcasting service, it reaches over 33% of Hungarian households. Magyar Telekom launched the platform in 2008.

'For more than a decade we have developed a trusting working relationship with Magyar Telekom and I am honored by their vote of confidence in our fleet and future plans for 4°W. This extension agreement demonstrates that our capabilities, professionalism and value delivered are vital elements contributing to T-Home's DTH business future. I am excited and look forward to a great continuation of our partnership in the coming years,' reported Oren Tepper, Spacecom's SVP Global Sales.

Hungary is a key Spacecom market. Last month, the company reported it is negotiating with 4iG Plc., a Hungarian information technology and telecommunications company (Budapest Stock Market: 4iG Nyrt.), for the latter to take a majority 51 percent stake in the Israel-based satellite services company. According to Spaceom CEO Dan Zajicek, 'The deal will strengthen and widen Spacecom's operating potential in Eastern Europe and create joint ventures and synergy between the companies.'

Disclaimer

Space-Communication Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 09:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 87,8 M - -
Net income 2020 -35,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 46,5 M 46,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,20x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 56,4%
Managers and Directors
Dan Zajicek Chief Executive Officer
Avi Levy Chief Financial Officer
Moshe Golani Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Avi Morgenstern Vice President-Operations & Information Systems
Ligad Rotlevy Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE-COMMUNICATION LTD35.56%48
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY-2.25%324 050
COMCAST CORPORATION11.49%259 210
VIACOMCBS INC.18.52%28 512
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP6.85%15 816
FORMULA ONE GROUP17.61%11 186