Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007

11/11/2021 | 08:47am EST
Αgia Paraskevi, Νοvember 11th, 2021

Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007

Space Hellas S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 as in force and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the decision 1/434 / 3-07-2007 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission announces that, Mr. Panagiotis Bellos, son of Christos, Executive Vice President of the board of directors, according to the notification to the company dated 11.11.2021, sold, on November 10th, 2021, 49 common registered shares of the company, with a total value of 465,50€.


Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 13:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 61,1 M 70,5 M 70,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 30,4%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
