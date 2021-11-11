Αgia Paraskevi, Νοvember 11th, 2021
Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007
Space Hellas S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 as in force and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the decision 1/434 / 3-07-2007 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission announces that, Mr. Panagiotis Bellos, son of Christos, Executive Vice President of the board of directors, according to the notification to the company dated 11.11.2021, sold, on November 10th, 2021, 49 common registered shares of the company, with a total value of 465,50€.
