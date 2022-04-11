Log in
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04/08 10:10:03 am EDT
9.380 EUR   +0.64%
Space Hellas S A : 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

04/11/2022 | 06:41am EDT
"SPACE HELLAS S.A. TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES - PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE" (SPACE HELLAS) announces, its 2022 Financial Calendar, pursuant to articles 4.1.2 par.1 (b) & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athex Exchange Rulebook.

  • The Annual Financial Report of SPACE HELLAS for the fiscal year 2021 will be released on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the website of the company (www.space.gr) and also on the official website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr).
  • Analysts Briefing regarding the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2021 will take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
  • The Ordinary General Meeting of the company's shareholders will take place on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
  • The Ex-Dividend date will be Thursday, July 14, 2022.
  • Beneficiaries of the dividend are the company's shareholders registered on Friday, July 15, 2022 (record date).
  • Dividend Payment will start on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
  • Financial Reports, the Financial Data for the 1st Half 2022 will be released on Friday, September 30, 2022.

The company's Board of Directors intends to propose to the upcoming Annual Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders the distribution of a dividend according to law.

It is noted that according to the company's Articles of Association, the sole responsible for the approval regarding the distribution of a dividend is the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the company.

SPACE HELLAS has the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the public.


Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 60,3 M 65,6 M 65,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 30,4%
