Space Hellas S A : 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

"SPACE HELLAS S.A. TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES - PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE" (SPACE HELLAS) announces, its 2022 Financial Calendar, pursuant to articles 4.1.2 par.1 (b) & 4.1.3.15.1 of the Athex Exchange Rulebook.

The Annual Financial Report of SPACE HELLAS for the fiscal year 2021 will be released on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 , at the website of the company (www.space.gr) and also on the official website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr) .

, at the website of the company (www.space.gr) and also on the official website of the Athens Stock Exchange (www.athexgroup.gr) Analysts Briefing regarding the Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2021 will take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 .

. The Ordinary General Meeting of the company's shareholders will take place on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 .

. The Ex-Dividend date will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 .

. Beneficiaries of the dividend are the company's shareholders registered on Friday, July 15, 2022 (record date).

(record date). Dividend Payment will start on Thursday, July 21, 2022 .

. Financial Reports, the Financial Data for the 1st Half 2022 will be released on Friday, September 30, 2022.

The company's Board of Directors intends to propose to the upcoming Annual Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders the distribution of a dividend according to law.

It is noted that according to the company's Articles of Association, the sole responsible for the approval regarding the distribution of a dividend is the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the company.

SPACE HELLAS has the right to change the above dates following relevant notification to the public.