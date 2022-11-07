Advanced search
Space Hellas S A : 4th “Dimitris Manolopoulos” Honorary Scholarship

11/07/2022 | 09:14am EST
Space Hellas announces the launch of the fourth annual program of honorary scholarships "Dimitris Manolopoulos," in memory of its founder.

The scholarships are two, amounting to six thousand euros each and will be awarded to graduates of higher public education institutions in Greece or equivalent higher education institutions abroad, who will enroll in the academic year 2022-2023 in Greek public universities, for postgraduate or doctoral degrees studies, in the area of information and communication technologies, and preferably in areas related to communication networks, Cyber Security and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Executive President of Space Hellas, Mr. Spyros D. Manolopoulos, stated in this regard: "For the fourth consecutive year "Dimitris Manolopoulos" scholarships commemorate the visionary and founder of the company, Dimitris Manolopoulos, and support young people seeking progress for a better future. Scholarships within the Space Hellas corporate responsibility program are a way to help young people who want to develop and evolve. Our priority is to support their efforts and to reward it, this is the only way we can create a promising tomorrow."

Interested parties can be informed on how to complete the online application form at https://www.space.gr/el/scholarships. The submission of applications and all necessary supporting documents shall be made electronically, through the company's website. Ending date for this submission is Friday the 9th of December 2022 at 5 p.m.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 14:13:09 UTC.


