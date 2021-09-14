Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

14/09/2021

Dynamic expansion of Space Hellas and Epsilon Net Group in the retail area through the acquisition of a majority of 80% of iQom company

Epsilon SingularLogic SA in which Space Hellas participates with a percentage of 39.972%, completed the acquisition of a majority of 80% of the company 'A. Triantaphyllidis - D. Zachos GP 'and the distinctive title' iQom 'which is active in providing specialized IT solutions to companies in the private sector (www.iqom.gr) with the aim of strengthening the solutions offered by the two Groups (SPACE HELLAS and Epsilon Net) in the field of Retail Trade.

iQom has extensive experience in developing custom business software applications and is one of the largest IT companies in the dynamic Retail software sector.

iQom has comprehensive solutions for:

✓ Super Market & Mini market

✓Food & Beverage Stores (bakeries, delicatessens, butchers, grocery stores etc.)

✓ Restaurants

✓Clothing & Footwear Stores

✓ Other general retail stores (Kiosks-Convenience Stores, Toys, Pet shop, Florists etc.)

iQom holds exceptional position among the companies that deal exclusively with the retail sector, while it is also the fastest growing. It has provided over 1,300 facilities to more than 550 customers while supporting daily more than 2,400 active users throughout Greece.

iQom has offices in Thessaloniki & Athens, while the promotion of its solutions nationwide is done through a network of specialized dealers, who also participate in the on-site support of its products in retail stores.

According to the data of the first seven months of 2021, the sales amounted to 1.12 million euros, the profits before taxes amounted to 412 thousand euros, while at the same time it has zero debt.

The total price for the acquisition of 80% of the company amounted to 1.8 million euros, while the founders of the company, Mr. Achilleas Triantaphyllidis and Mr. Dimitrios Zachos, will continue to own the remaining 20% ​​of iQom and contribute daily to the development of the company's operations nationwide.

The acquisition price was paid through the capital increase of Epsilon SingularLogic SA. approved by the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (Epsilon Net 60%, Space Hellas 39,972%, Global Equity Investment 0.028%) confirming the strong cooperation of the two groups (Space Hellas and Epsilon Net) in the process of creating a much larger business ecosystem of technological and commercial synergies in the field of Information Technology in Greece.