Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO LAW 3556/2007

12/10/2021 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Αgia Paraskevi, December 10th 2021

Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007

Space Hellas S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 as in force and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the decision 1/434 /3-07-2007 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission announces that, Mr. Panagiotis Bellos, son of Christos, Executive Vice President of the board of directors, according to the notification to the company dated 10.12.2021, sold, on December 9th, 2021, 2,961 common registered shares of the company, with a total value of 29,106.40€.


Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPACE HELLAS S.A.
01:02pSPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement pursuant to law 3556/2007
PU
03:42aSPACE HELLAS S A : Smart applications by Space Hellas for the thematic tourism promotion o..
PU
02:22aSPACE HELLAS S A : Press Release Space Hellas-Municipality of Patras
PU
12/07SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
12/01SPACE HELLAS S A : Press Release Space Hellas_New investment of Space Hellas in the IoT fi..
PU
12/01SPACE HELLAS S A : New investment of Space Hellas in the ΙοT field
PU
12/01Space Hellas S.A. acquired SenseOne Technologies SA from SingularLogic S.A., G. Theodor..
CI
11/29SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
11/29SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the first nine months and the 3rd quarter of 202..
PU
11/26SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 63,0 M 71,1 M 71,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.78.83%71
ACCENTURE PLC42.20%234 851
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.25.81%176 273
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.84%110 818
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.40%110 672
INFOSYS LIMITED40.42%99 078