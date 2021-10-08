Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Agia Paraskevi Οctober 8th, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company' s own shares, the acquisition, on Οctober 8th 2021, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 1,136 own shares, at an average price of 9.6776€ per share, total value 10,993.76 €.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 46,377 own shares, 0.71829% of the total shares of the company.