  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

10/08/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Agia Paraskevi Οctober 8th, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company' s own shares, the acquisition, on Οctober 8th 2021, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 1,136 own shares, at an average price of 9.6776€ per share, total value 10,993.76 €.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 46,377 own shares, 0.71829% of the total shares of the company.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 93,5 M 93,5 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 2,04 M 2,04 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 62,4 M 72,2 M 72,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 30,2%
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.77.01%72
ACCENTURE PLC24.90%206 516
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.35.98%192 391
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.09%127 107
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.73%96 303
INFOSYS LIMITED34.66%94 670