Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Agia Paraskevi Οctober 15th, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company' s own shares, the acquisition, on Οctober 15th 2021, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 800 own shares, at an average price of 9.713625€ per share, total value 7,770.90 €.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 49,637 own shares, 0.768787% of the total shares of the company.