Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Agia Paraskevi, November 19th, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company's own shares, the acquisition, on November 19th 2021, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 580 own shares, at an average price of 9.24965¤ per share, total value 5,364.80¤.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 63,985 own shares, 0.99101% of the total shares of the company.