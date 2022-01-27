Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

01/27/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agia Paraskevi, January 27th, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company's own shares, the acquisition, on January 27th 2022, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 790 own shares, at an average price of 9.41494 EUR per share, total value 7,437.80 EUR.


Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 79,652 own shares, 1.23366% of the total shares of the company.


Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPACE HELLAS S.A.
12:38pSPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
01/24SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
01/21SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
01/18SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
01/18SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement pursuant to law 3556/2007
PU
01/17SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
01/13SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
2021SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
2021SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
2021SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 62,9 M 71,0 M 70,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Theodoros Nikolaou Chatzistamatiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.2.95%71
ACCENTURE PLC-20.42%208 491
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.84%186 209
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.45%120 404
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.77%96 380
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.04%83 206