Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

02/21/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agia Paraskevi, February 21st, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company's own shares, the acquisition, on February 21st 2022, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 452 own shares, at an average price of 9.46412 EUR per share, total value 4,277.78 EUR.


Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 88,896 own shares, 1.376839% of the total shares of the company.


Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 17:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPACE HELLAS S.A.
12:11pSPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
02/18SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
02/16SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
02/14SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
02/14SPACE HELLAS S A : 3rd Honorary Scholarship Dimitris Manolopoulos
PU
02/14SPACE HELLAS S A : Hellas_3rd Honorary Scholarship Dimitris Manolopoulos
PU
02/10SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
02/08SPACE HELLAS : New Energy Management System at Athens International Airport
PU
02/07SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
02/04SPACE HELLAS S A : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company's own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 61,1 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Theodoros Nikolaou Chatzistamatiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.0.00%69
ACCENTURE PLC-22.52%202 986
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.49%187 983
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.97%111 517
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.58%95 836
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.71%84 198