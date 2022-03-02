Log in
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
Agia Paraskevi, March 2nd, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company's own shares, the acquisition, on March 2nd 2022, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 609 own shares, at an average price of 8.79737 EUR per share, total value 5,357.60 EUR.


Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 91,774 own shares, 1.421414% of the total shares of the company.


Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 57,0 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Theodoros Nikolaou Chatzistamatiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.-6.74%63
ACCENTURE PLC-24.89%196 773
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.93%173 510
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.21%109 131
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.12%94 902
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.09%84 979