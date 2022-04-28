Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  04/28 10:14:23 am EDT
9.580 EUR   +1.70%
Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

04/28/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Agia Paraskevi, April 28th, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company's own shares, the acquisition, on April 28th 2022, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 677 own shares, at an average price of 9.50886 EUR per share, total value 6,437.50 EUR.


Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 96,106 own shares, 1.488509% of the total shares of the company.


Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 17:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 60,1 M 63,3 M 63,4 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 719
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Theodoros Nikolaou Chatzistamatiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.-0.84%63
ACCENTURE PLC-26.88%191 984
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.74%170 100
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.05%121 478
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.85%95 770
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.74%84 994