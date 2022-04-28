Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Agia Paraskevi, April 28th, 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 26/11/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company's own shares, the acquisition, on April 28th 2022, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 677 own shares, at an average price of 9.50886 EUR per share, total value 6,437.50 EUR.



Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 96,106 own shares, 1.488509% of the total shares of the company.