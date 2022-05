ANNOUNCEMENT

May 27th, 2022

"Space Hellas S.A. Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services - Provision of Security Services Private Enterprise", announces to the investment public that the presentation to the analysts regarding the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2021 and the relevant briefing of May 27, 2022, has been posted to the company΄s website in the following link:

https://www.space.gr/uploads/ff/1f0e479becad8ba0c7972107ac1daa58.pdf