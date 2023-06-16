Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17:17 2023-06-16 am EDT
7.220 EUR   +1.40%
Space Hellas S A : Announcement

06/16/2023 | 10:42am EDT
As attached Announcement of (a) the definitive characterization of Mr. Eirinaios Theodorou as independent non-executive member of the company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 9 par. 4 of the law 4706/2020 and the resolution of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders of 12-06-2023 and the consequent confirmation of his appointment as a member of the Board of Directors for the remainder of its term of office and, respectively, of the company's audit committee and the remuneration and nomination committee and (b) the reconstitution of the audit committee and the remuneration and nominations committee into a body.

Αnnouncement

Attachments

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 16 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2023 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 129 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2022 4,69 M 5,12 M 5,12 M
Net Debt 2022 44,3 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,44x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 46,0 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 837
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Nadia Liapi Director-Information Security & Management Systems
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Applications, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.31.85%50
ACCENTURE PLC21.33%204 471
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.24%143 567
SIEMENS AG27.88%134 476
IBM-1.77%125 673
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.53%91 288
