Space Hellas S A : Announcement







As attached Announcement of (a) the definitive characterization of Mr. Eirinaios Theodorou as independent non-executive member of the company's Board of Directors, pursuant to article 9 par. 4 of the law 4706/2020 and the resolution of the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders of 12-06-2023 and the consequent confirmation of his appointment as a member of the Board of Directors for the remainder of its term of office and, respectively, of the company's audit committee and the remuneration and nomination committee and (b) the reconstitution of the audit committee and the remuneration and nominations committee into a body.