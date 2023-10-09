Investors Relations & Corporate Announcements

Unit

Τel: +30 210 6504 458 | E-mail:sharehold@space.gr

Αgia Paraskevi, 9th October 2023

Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007

Space Hellas S.A., pursuant to Law 3556/2007 as in force and the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the decision 1/434/3-07-2007 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, announces that Mr. Panagiotis Bellos, son of Christos, Executive Vice President of the Board of Directors, according to the notification to the company dated 06.10.2023, transferred, on October 5th, 2023, 4,000 common registered shares of the company, without consideration, with a total value of 26,400 euros, based on the closing price of 04.10.2023.

Following the above transfer, the participation of Mr. P. Bellos, is 16.64%.

Space Hellas S.A. Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services - Provision of Security Services Private Enterprise 312 Messogion Avenue, 153 41, Ag. Paraskevi - Τ: 210 65 04 458, www.space.gr,sharehold@space.gr

General Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classif ication ISO27001: Public