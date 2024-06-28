Agia Paraskevi, June 28th, 2024

The 38th Αnnual General Μeeting ("General Meeting") of the shareholders of the societe anonyme

"SPACE HELLAS S.A. TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES - PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE" was held at the company's hearquarters (Agia paraskevi, 312 Messogion Avenue, 1st floor), on Thursday, 27th of June 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

The General Meeting was lawfully attended by shareholders or their representatives representing the 79,2149% out of a total 6.456.530 common registered voting shares.

The General Meeting discussed and took decisions on the following items of the agenda:

Item 1st: Submission and approval of the annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) according to the international financial reporting standards for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) along with the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the independent auditor.

In the first item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved unanimously (number of "for" votes: 5.114.535 and percentage 100% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 0) the annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) according to the international financial reporting standards for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) along with the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the independent auditor.

ITEM 2nd: Approval of the distribution of financial results of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) including dividend distribution for the same fiscal year. Provision of authorizations to the company's board of directors.

In the second item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved unanimously (number of "for" votes: 5.114.535 and percentage 100% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 0) the distribution of financial results of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) including dividend distribution for the same fiscal year and provided authorizations to the company's board of directors.

ITEM 3rd: Approval of the overall management of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) and release of the independent auditors for the same fiscal year according to the articles 108 and 117 para. 1 case c) of the law 4548/2018.

In the third item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved by majority (number of "for" votes: 5.112.035 and percentage 99,9511% - number of "against" votes: 2.500 and percentage 0,0489% - "abstain": 0) the overall management of the company 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) according to the provisions of the article 108 of the law 4548/2018 and released the independent auditors for the same fiscal year according to the provisions of the article 117 para.1 case c) of the law 4548/2018 as regards the audit made to the financial statements of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023).

