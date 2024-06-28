Agia Paraskevi, June 28th, 2024
The 38th Αnnual General Μeeting ("General Meeting") of the shareholders of the societe anonyme
"SPACE HELLAS S.A. TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES - PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE" was held at the company's hearquarters (Agia paraskevi, 312 Messogion Avenue, 1st floor), on Thursday, 27th of June 2024 at 11:00 a.m.
The General Meeting was lawfully attended by shareholders or their representatives representing the 79,2149% out of a total 6.456.530 common registered voting shares.
The General Meeting discussed and took decisions on the following items of the agenda:
Item 1st: Submission and approval of the annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) according to the international financial reporting standards for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) along with the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the independent auditor.
In the first item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved unanimously (number of "for" votes: 5.114.535 and percentage 100% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 0) the annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) according to the international financial reporting standards for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) along with the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the independent auditor.
ITEM 2nd: Approval of the distribution of financial results of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) including dividend distribution for the same fiscal year. Provision of authorizations to the company's board of directors.
In the second item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved unanimously (number of "for" votes: 5.114.535 and percentage 100% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 0) the distribution of financial results of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) including dividend distribution for the same fiscal year and provided authorizations to the company's board of directors.
ITEM 3rd: Approval of the overall management of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) and release of the independent auditors for the same fiscal year according to the articles 108 and 117 para. 1 case c) of the law 4548/2018.
In the third item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved by majority (number of "for" votes: 5.112.035 and percentage 99,9511% - number of "against" votes: 2.500 and percentage 0,0489% - "abstain": 0) the overall management of the company 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) according to the provisions of the article 108 of the law 4548/2018 and released the independent auditors for the same fiscal year according to the provisions of the article 117 para.1 case c) of the law 4548/2018 as regards the audit made to the financial statements of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023).
ITEM 4th: Election of the certified auditors' company for (i) the audit of the annual and overview of the interim financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the fiscal year 2024 (1/1/2024 - 31/12/2024), according to the international financial reporting standards, and (ii) the issuance of tax certificate for the said fiscal year, as well as the determination of this remuneration.
In the fourth item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, elected by majority (number of "for" votes: 5.112.035 and percentage 99,9511% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 2.500 and percentage 0,0489%) the certified auditors' company for (i) the audit of the annual and overview of the interim financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the fiscal year 2024 (1/1/2024 - 31/12/2024), according to the international financial reporting standards and (ii) the issuance of tax certificate for the said fiscal year and approved its remuneration, following the relevant proposal and determined this annual remuneration.
ITEM 5th: Submission for discussion and consulting voting on the remuneration report of the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023).
In the fifth item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved by majority (number of "for" votes: 5.112.035 and percentage 99,9511% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 2.500 and percentage 0,0489%) the remuneration report according to the provisions of the article 112 of the law 4548/2018.
ITEM 6th: Approval of the paid compensation and remuneration to the members of the board of directors for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) and pre-approval of compensation and remuneration for the fiscal year 2024 (1/1/2024 - 31/12/2024).
In the sixth item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, approved by majority (number of "for" votes: 5.112.035 and percentage 99,9511% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 2.500 and percentage 0,0489%) the paid compensation and remuneration to the members of the board of directors for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023), in accordance with the relevant proposal, and the compensation and remuneration to the members of the board of directors for the fiscal year 2024 (1/1/2024 - 31/12/2024) also according to the relevant proposal.
ITEM 7th: Submission to the shareholders of the annual activities report of the audit committee for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023).
In the seventh item of the agenda, the chairman of the audit committee submitted to the presented shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, the annual activities report of the audit committee for the fiscal year 2023 (1/1/2023 - 31/12/2023) and informed the annual general assembly for the activities of the audit committee.
ITEM 8th: Submission of the report of the independent non-executive members of the board of directors for the period 12/6/2023 - 27/6/2024 according to article 9 para. 5 of the law 4706/2020.
In the eighth item of the agenda, the independent non-executive members of the board of directors submitted to the presented shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, their report for the period 12/6/2023 - 27/6/2024 according to article 9 para. 5 of the law 4706/2020.
ITEM 9th: Grant of permission to the members of the board of directors and the company's managers, according to article 98 para. 1 of the law 4548/2018.
In the ninth item of the agenda, presented and voted shareholders representing 5.114.535 shares of the total 6.456.530 shares, granted permission unanimously (number of "for" votes: 5.114.535 and percentage 100% - number of "against" votes: 0 - "abstain": 0) to the members of the board of directors and the company's managers according to the article 98 para. 1 of the law 4548/2018.
ITEM 10th: Various announcements.
As all the above items have been discussed, there were no further announcements.
