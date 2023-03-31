Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Space Hellas S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:41:47 2023-03-31 am EDT
6.640 EUR   +0.61%
03:44aSpace Hellas S A : Increase in turnover amounted to 128.6m and EBITDA to 10.8m for SPACE HELLAS in 2022
PU
03:34aSpace Hellas S A : Press Release - Increase in turnover amounted to EUR 128.6m and EBITDA to EUR 10.8m for SPACE HELLAS in 2022
PU
03/28Space Hellas S A : Press Release-SingularLogic and Space Hellas undertake the coordination of the European project BUILDSPACE
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

Space Hellas S A : Increase in turnover amounted to 128.6m and EBITDA to 10.8m for SPACE HELLAS in 2022

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
2022 was the 6th consecutive year with a historical record turnover of € 128.6 million for the Space Hellas Group, steadily continuing its growth course.

More specifically, the consolidated turnover of Space Hellas for 2022 amounted to € 128,6 million, increased by 24,45% compared to € 103,3 million in 2021. Gross profit amounted to € 22,6 million in 2022, compared to € 20,5 million in 2021. The EBITDA amounted to € 10,8 million in 2022, compared to € 9,5 million in 2021, presenting an increase of 14,44%. Earnings before taxes amounted to € 5,7 million in 2022 compared toι € 5,1 million in 2021, while earnings after taxes increased by 8,66% and amounted to 5,0 million in 2022, compared to € 4,6 million in 2021.

For the parent company, turnover closed at € 110,3 million in 2022, compared to€ 91,3 million in 2021, presenting an increase of 20,9%, while earnings before interest tax and depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to € 8,9 million in 2022, compared to € 7 million in 2021, presenting an increase of 26,73%. Finally, the profits before tax of the parent company for 2022 amounted to € 4,5 million compared to € 2,7 million in 2021 and the corresponding results after taxes in 2022 amounted to € 3,3 million compared to € 2,3 million in 2021, presenting an increase of 43,4%.

Operating cash flows are positive by € 678 thousand and in combination with the increase in financial flows by € 12,638 thousand were channeled into investments amounting to € 7,396 thousand and to the increase of cash reserves by € 5,920 thousand.

Despite the important unsettled factors and the difficulties presented in 2022, it is a fact that the development course of the Space Hellas Group is systematically shielded by the creation of a significant backlog of projects for 2023 and the following years, but also by the dynamic presence in critical sectors of digital transformation of private enterprises and the public sector. The funds that have been prescribed for Greece in the next 3-5 years for digital tools, telecommunications infrastructures, Data Centers, cloud services, multi-zone networks of fiber optic, mobile and satellite communications, cyber security services and systems, IoT applications, AI, etc. create the conditions for stable growth with expanding turnover and strong investment interest for companies active in the digital technologies.

The CEO of Space Hellas, Dr. Ioannis Mertzanis, stated: «Space Hellas with the synergies created by the companies of the Group, can play a leading role in the field of ICT, with possibilities of extroversion and expansion abroad, strengthening the position of the Group in the market, as a regional Digital Integrator. In recent years, Space Hellas has consistently invested in human resources, know-how, infrastructure and in acquisitions of companies that expand ICT products and services, such as those in the software field with SingularLogic and EpsilonSingularLogic, in IoT with Senseone, in Open-Source Intelligence with Web-IQ and in Smart Agriculture with AgroApps.
Moreover, the collaborations and certifications with the most powerful international manufacturers of equipment and software, as well as the possibility of composing integrated digital solutions and value-added services, create a strong competitive advantage for the Group's expanded clientele and an important opportunity for stable growth and strengthening of its financial size in the coming years. »

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
