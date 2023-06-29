Space Hellas SA is a Greece-based company that operates in the Information Technology (IT) and infrastructure telecommunications sectors. It is a system integrator, as well as a solution and service provider in the field of telecommunications, IT and security. Its products and services include: wire line, wireless and satellite data; provision of telecommunications services and lines at national and international level; solutions, applications and IT services for enterprises; call centers, corporate telephone networks and services; security information systems and networks, studies, applications and certifications; electromechanical and network infrastructure, computer rooms; physical security systems and surveillance facilities; network infrastructure and computer operators, and research and development programs at national and European level, among others. It serves customers in the financial, telecommunications, private, public and defense sectors.