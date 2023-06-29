More about the company
Space Hellas SA is a Greece-based company that operates in the Information Technology (IT) and infrastructure telecommunications sectors. It is a system integrator, as well as a solution and service provider in the field of telecommunications, IT and security. Its products and services include: wire line, wireless and satellite data; provision of telecommunications services and lines at national and international level; solutions, applications and IT services for enterprises; call centers, corporate telephone networks and services; security information systems and networks, studies, applications and certifications; electromechanical and network infrastructure, computer rooms; physical security systems and surveillance facilities; network infrastructure and computer operators, and research and development programs at national and European level, among others. It serves customers in the financial, telecommunications, private, public and defense sectors.
Read more