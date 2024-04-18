Press Release

Athens, April 18, 2024

Space Hellas is certified as "Advanced Services Deployment Partner"

of Dell Technologies

Space Hellas is pleased to announce that it has recently been certified as an "Advanced Services Deployment Partner" by Dell Technologies, a world leading technology equipment and services company, helping organizations build their digital future.

The company proved that it meets all the high requirements of the role to receive this important certification from Dell Technologies in the implementation of PowerEdge, PowerStore, MX Modular Infrastructure, PowerProtect DD and Unity solutions. As an "Advanced Services Deployment Partner", Space Hellas is now able to offer its customers excellent technological solutions with a particularly significant competitive advantage.

Dr. Ioannis Mertzanis, CEO of Space Hellas, stated: "We are particularly pleased with the certification of our company as an "Advanced Services Deployment Partner" by Dell Technologies. This confirms the high expertise of our workforce in the company's technologies, as well as the team effort and demanding work we do to provide our customers with the best possible solutions. Our aim is to further deepen our relationship with Dell Technologies from the high level of Titanium partner we are at the moment."

Space Hellas maintains the commitment of Dell Technologies, "together we stop at nothing" providing its customers with the most modern digital transformation solutions and strengthening the impressive course of the long-term cooperation of the two companies.

