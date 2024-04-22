Press Release

Athens, April 22, 2024

Space Hellas Group at the international exhibition BEYOND

Space Hellas and the Group's companies, SingularLogic, AgroApps, SenseOne and Web-IQ, participate once again in the international innovation and technology exhibition BEYOND, with the main theme "UNLOCKING POTENTIAL: The Age of AI".

The exhibition will take place at Thessaloniki International Trade Fair- Exhibition, from 25 to 27 April.

In the context of the Group's strategy for a holistic approach to the digital transformation of businesses and organizations, the Group's companies will be present at the exhibition, at PAVILION 13 | STAND C20, with their technological solutions and services, covering a wide range of topics including Cyber Security, Smart Cities, Energy Efficiency and Intelligent Agriculture, among others.

Throughout the exhibition, executives of the Group's companies will participate in scheduled presentations and discussions, both at BEYOND and the parallel conferences.

BEYOND is being organised by TIF-HELEXPO,Be-Best, and Industry Disruptors Game Changers (IDGC), and the co-organisers comprise of the Ministry of Digital Governance, the Region of Central Macedonia, the Central Union of Municipalities of Greece (KEDE), and the Municipality of Thessaloniki. It is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of the Interior (Sector of Macedonia-Thrace), the Ministry of Tourism, and the 'Kleisthenis' Panhellenic Union of General Secretaries of Local Government.

Space Hellas S.A.

Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services - Private Enterprise for Provision of Security Services

312 Messogion Avenue, 153 41 Ag. Paraskevi, Athens, Greece - General Commercial Registry Number: 375501000

Classification ISO27001: Public

Space Hellas Press Office Τ: 210 6504293 e-mail: press@space.gr