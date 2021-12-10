Log in
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
Space Hellas S A : Smart applications by Space Hellas for the thematic tourism promotion of the Municipality of Patras

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
Space Hellas implemented an innovative project for the Municipality of Patras that aims to promote thematic tourism in the Municipality and, especially, in the historic center of Patras. The project was proposed and approved as an innovation project in the Innovation Department of the Ministry of Interior.

The aim of the project is the development of digital interactive and multi-channel services to visitors, to highlight and promote tourism and culture of the region and to strengthen local businesses. The ultimate goal of digital services is to highlight the area of ​​the historic center of Patras, as well as the expansion of the tourist season and the strengthening of the cultural heritage and local economy.

With the completion of the project, the municipality of Patras has created a major action through the explore.patras.gr platform, while at the same time an application for mobile devices was developed, which interacts with the platform, with the deployment of many and interesting contents to promote Patras as a tourist destination and visitor interaction.

Www.explore.patras.gr is a website that gathers useful information using smart applications utilized by the Municipality of Patras for tourism in Patras. It enables visitors to the city and its citizens to receive information about the city, archeological sites, monuments, cultural centers, routes, etc. through the website but also through QR codes. The QR codes are placed at selected points of interest, and anyone can scan and receive the information.

The application (app) explore.patras.gr includes 44 points of interestHowever, in addition to those currently included in the application, there are more to be added in the future with the contribution of the Cultural Organization of the Municipality of Patras.

Space Hellas is a dynamic System Integrator with significant experience and high know-how in the completion of smart projects, while its integrated solutions provide incomparable advantages and create new data in the digital evolution of any organization.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
