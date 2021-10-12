Space Hellas S A : Tax audit certificate for fiscal year 2020

Tax audit certificate for fiscal year 2020

Space Hellas S.A. in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook and article 65Α of the Law 4174/2013 informs the investing public that after the conclusion of the audit performed for the issuance of the annual tax certificate for the fiscal year 2020, conducted by the Company's certified public auditors, the annual tax certificate was issued with conclusion without reservation.