    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
Space Hellas S A : Tax audit certificate for fiscal year 2020

10/12/2021
Tax audit certificate for fiscal year 2020

Space Hellas S.A. in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 4.1.3.1 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook and article 65Α of the Law 4174/2013 informs the investing public that after the conclusion of the audit performed for the issuance of the annual tax certificate for the fiscal year 2020, conducted by the Company's certified public auditors, the annual tax certificate was issued with conclusion without reservation.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 2,03 M 2,03 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 62,8 M 72,6 M 72,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 439
Free-Float 30,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.78.10%73
ACCENTURE PLC25.00%206 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.74%180 718
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.78%127 663
INFOSYS LIMITED34.65%93 925
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.09%93 216