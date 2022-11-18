Space Hellas S A : Triple award of Space Hellas at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022

Space Hellas is pleased to announce that it was honored with three distinctions from Cisco, at the World Cisco Partner Summit held on November 1-3 in Las Vegas. The awards "Cisco Partner of the Year" Greece," Software Partner of the Year" & "Customer Experience Partner of the Year" EMEA South Theatre, were awarded to Space Hellas for the impressive results achieved last year.

During the Partner Summit, Cisco honored with its awards its leading partners for the exemplary cooperation they demonstrate and the excellent results they achieve, in specific technology markets.

The awards on behalf of Space Hellas were received by Dr. Ioannis Mertzanis, CEO, who emphasized: "It is a great honor for us to be "Partner of the Year" for Greece and among the leading global Cisco partners who received such important awards in a difficult year for everyone. These awards are a reward for the team effort to constantly offer innovative technological solutions and Cisco services, which can give our customers highly competitive advantages for their digital transformation".

Space Hellas is a Cisco Gold Partner with multiple distinctions and certifications in Cisco solutions and services. The company constantly invests in its high level of know-how to be ahead of the rapid developments in technology and to be able to offer strong solutions to the ever-increasing needs of its customers.