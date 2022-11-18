Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:10 2022-11-17 am EST
6.400 EUR    0.00%
05:49aSpace Hellas S A : Triple award of Space Hellas at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022
PU
11/14Space Hellas S A : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
11/08Space Hellas S A : Tax Audit Certificate for the fiscal year of 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : Triple award of Space Hellas at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022

11/18/2022 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Space Hellas is pleased to announce that it was honored with three distinctions from Cisco, at the World Cisco Partner Summit held on November 1-3 in Las Vegas. The awards "Cisco Partner of the Year" Greece," Software Partner of the Year" & "Customer Experience Partner of the Year" EMEA South Theatre, were awarded to Space Hellas for the impressive results achieved last year.

During the Partner Summit, Cisco honored with its awards its leading partners for the exemplary cooperation they demonstrate and the excellent results they achieve, in specific technology markets.

The awards on behalf of Space Hellas were received by Dr. Ioannis Mertzanis, CEO, who emphasized: "It is a great honor for us to be "Partner of the Year" for Greece and among the leading global Cisco partners who received such important awards in a difficult year for everyone. These awards are a reward for the team effort to constantly offer innovative technological solutions and Cisco services, which can give our customers highly competitive advantages for their digital transformation".

Space Hellas is a Cisco Gold Partner with multiple distinctions and certifications in Cisco solutions and services. The company constantly invests in its high level of know-how to be ahead of the rapid developments in technology and to be able to offer strong solutions to the ever-increasing needs of its customers.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SPACE HELLAS S.A.
05:49aSpace Hellas S A : Triple award of Space Hellas at the Cisco Partner Summit 2022
PU
11/14Space Hellas S A : Announcement of Regulated Information according to Law 3556/2007
PU
11/08Space Hellas S A : Tax Audit Certificate for the fiscal year of 2021
PU
11/07Space Hellas S A : 4th “Dimitris Manolopoulos” Honorary Scholarship
PU
11/07Space Hellas S A : Press Release Space Hellas-4th Honorary Scholarship Dimitris Manolopoul..
PU
10/14Space Hellas S A : True Copies of the Book Of Minutes of the BoD and Audit Committee of Sp..
PU
10/14Space Hellas S A : Announcement of a) the appointment of a new independent non-executive m..
PU
10/11Space Hellas S A : True Copies of the Book Of Minutes of the BoD of Space Hellas dated 10&..
PU
10/11Space Hellas S A : Announcement of a) the appointment of a new independent non-executive m..
PU
10/06Space Hellas S A : Press Release HELLENiQ ENERGY computing infrastructure upgrade project ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2021 3,85 M 3,97 M 3,97 M
Net Debt 2021 36,2 M 37,4 M 37,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 40,7 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Theodoros Nikolaou Chatzistamatiou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.-32.63%42
ACCENTURE PLC-29.68%180 921
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.42%149 853
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.30%132 084
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.86%105 180
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.91%81 433