Space Hellas S.A.

Space Hellas S A : has completed the second phase of its investment in AgroApps

08/31/2020 | 06:30am EDT

Space Hellas increased its participation in AgroApps to 35%, by acquiring an additional percentage of 16% of the company's existing corporate shares on 25.08.2020, reaching the investment to date at € 825,000.

With the implementation of the second phase of investment in AgroApps, Space Hellas confirms its marketing strategy for a more dynamic expansion in the provision of integrated solutions and applications for the digital transformation of the agricultural sector.

AgroApps specializes in the development of digital solutions for the agricultural sector, which cover both the needs of a small producer and the most demanding needs of companies and public bodies, as they include agricultural monitoring and management systems, high resolution weather forecast, monitoring and control services of water resources, services for the agricultural insurance sector, as well as personalized solutions for companies and public bodies.

As already announced in the press release of May 26, 2020, the initial agreement includes a third stage of investment, where Space Hellas will have the opportunity to acquire an additional 10% of AgroApps by increasing its share capital, reaching its total stake in 45%. With the implementation of the third stage, the total amount of Space Hellas's investment in AgroApps will amount to € 1,275,000.

Space Hellas, with many years of experience and know-how in technology, is a strategic partner of AgroApps in the development of new advanced solutions that aim to transform the agricultural sector and support the digital transformation of agriculture.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:29:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 72,3 M 86,0 M 86,0 M
Net income 2019 1,52 M 1,80 M 1,80 M
Net Debt 2019 9,27 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 28,5 M 33,9 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,65x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 372
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.-4.12%34
ACCENTURE15.40%154 589
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.56%114 902
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.69%111 385
VMWARE, INC.-3.76%61 426
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.10%60 771
