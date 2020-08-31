Space Hellas S A : has completed the second phase of its investment in AgroApps

Space Hellas increased its participation in AgroApps to 35%, by acquiring an additional percentage of 16% of the company's existing corporate shares on 25.08.2020, reaching the investment to date at € 825,000.

With the implementation of the second phase of investment in AgroApps, Space Hellas confirms its marketing strategy for a more dynamic expansion in the provision of integrated solutions and applications for the digital transformation of the agricultural sector.

AgroApps specializes in the development of digital solutions for the agricultural sector, which cover both the needs of a small producer and the most demanding needs of companies and public bodies, as they include agricultural monitoring and management systems, high resolution weather forecast, monitoring and control services of water resources, services for the agricultural insurance sector, as well as personalized solutions for companies and public bodies.

As already announced in the press release of May 26, 2020, the initial agreement includes a third stage of investment, where Space Hellas will have the opportunity to acquire an additional 10% of AgroApps by increasing its share capital, reaching its total stake in 45%. With the implementation of the third stage, the total amount of Space Hellas's investment in AgroApps will amount to € 1,275,000.

Space Hellas, with many years of experience and know-how in technology, is a strategic partner of AgroApps in the development of new advanced solutions that aim to transform the agricultural sector and support the digital transformation of agriculture.