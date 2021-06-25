Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Space Hellas S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPACE   GRS402003008

SPACE HELLAS S.A.

(SPACE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Hellas S A : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY' S OWN SHARES

06/25/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Agia Paraskevi, June 24th , 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY' S OWN SHARES

Space Hellas S.A. hereby announces - in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and following the decisions of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on 18.06.2020 (10th item) and the decision of the company's Board of Directors, dated 03/08/2020 - and under the programme of the acquisition of the company' s own shares, the acquisition, on June 24th 2021, through the Brokerage Firm Merit Securities A.E.P.E.Y, of 1,328 own shares, at an average price of 7.949006€ per share, total value 10,556.28 €.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, the company holds 23,053 own shares, 0.357049% of the total shares of the company.

Disclaimer

Space Hellas SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 17:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SPACE HELLAS S.A.
01:33pSPACE HELLAS S A  : Announcement regarding the acquisition of the company' s own..
PU
06/22SPACE HELLAS S A  : Unique distinction for Space Hellas, Microsoft Advanced Spec..
PU
06/22SPACE HELLAS S A  : Press Release Space Hellas Microsoft Advanced Specialization..
PU
06/18SPACE HELLAS S A  : General Meeting Decisions
PU
06/15SPACE HELLAS S A  : ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SPECIFIC AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF ..
PU
06/01SPACE HELLAS S A  : implemented the first Microsoft Azure Stack project in Cypru..
PU
06/01SPACE HELLAS S A  : Press Realease Space Hellas CTC Microsoft Azure Stack
PU
05/26SPACE HELLAS S A  : Invitation of the Ordinary General Meeting of SPACE HELLAS
PU
05/25SPACE HELLAS S A  : Announcement
PU
05/21SPACE HELLAS S A  : «Excellence Infrastructure Solutions Sales» award for Space ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 80,7 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net income 2020 1,76 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net Debt 2020 10,3 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,1x
Yield 2020 1,46%
Capitalization 51,5 M 61,4 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 424
Free-Float 30,2%
Chart SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Space Hellas S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACE HELLAS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioannis Anastasiou Mertzanis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Alexandrou Doulaveris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Spyridon Dimitriou Manolopoulos Executive Chairman
Socrates Costicoglou Director-Information Technology & Applications
Christos Panagioti Bellos Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPACE HELLAS S.A.45.99%61
ACCENTURE PLC11.62%181 604
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.17.84%168 263
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.54%129 212
INFOSYS LIMITED24.16%89 261
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.80%83 436