Space Hellas S A : General Meeting Decisions

Ag.Paraskevi, June 18th 2021

The (35th) Αnnual General meeting of the shareholders of the societe anonyme 'SPACE HELLAS S.A. TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS AND SERVICES - PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE' was held remotely in real time via teleconference, on Thursday, 17th of June 2021at 12:00 pm.

The meeting was lawfully attended by shareholders or their representatives representing the 75,87% out of a total of 6.434.805 common registered voting shares. It is noted that, according to paragraph 1 of article 50 of Law 4548/2018, 21.725 ​company's own shares out of a total of 6.456.530 shares, were not calculated for the purposes of the quorum and voting.

The General Meeting discussed and took decisions on the following items of the agenda:

ITEM 1st: Submission and approval of the annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) according to the international financial reporting standards for the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) along with the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the independent auditor.

On the first (1st) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, approved unanimously (100%) the annual financial report (standalone and consolidated), according to the international financial reporting standards, for the fiscal year 01/01/2020- 31/12/2020 along with the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the independent auditor, as presented for approval.

ITEM 2nd: Approval of the distribution of financial results of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) including dividend distribution for the same fiscal year. Provision of authorizations to the company's board of directors.

On the second (2nd) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, approved unanimously (100%), the distribution of financial results of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) including dividend distribution for the same fiscal year and authorizations were provided to the company's board of directors.

ITEM 3rd: Approval of the overall management of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) and release of the independent auditors for the same fiscal year according to the articles 108 and 117 para. 1 case c) of the Law 4548/2018.

On the third (3rd) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, approved unanimously (100%), the overall management of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) according to articles 108 of the law 4548/2018 and release of the independent auditors for the same fiscal year according to the articles para. 1 case c) of article 117 of the Law 4548/2018, regarding the performed audit of the company's financial reports for the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020).

ITEM 4th: Election of the certified auditors' company for the audit of the annual and overview of the interim financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the fiscal year 2021 (01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021), according to the international financial reporting standards and determination of their remuneration.

On the fourth (4th) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, elected by majority (number of 'for' votes 4.881.514 and percentage 99.99% - number of 'against' votes 571 and percentage 0,01%) the auditing company 'PKF EUROELEGGTIKI SA' for the audit of the annual and the review the semi-annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the fiscal year 2021 (01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021), according to the International financial reporting standards and approved its remuneration, as presented.

ITEM 5th: Submission for discussion and consulting voting of the remuneration report of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020).

On the fifth (5th) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, approved by majority (number of 'for' votes 4.881.514 and percentage 99.99% - number of 'against' votes 571 and percentage 0,01%), the Remuneration Report according to the article 112 of the law 4548/2018.

ITEM 6th: Approval of the paid compensation and remuneration to the members of the board of directors for the fiscal year 2020 (01/1/2020 - 31/12/2020) and pre-approval of compensation and remuneration for the fiscal year 2021 (01/1/2021 - 31/12/2021).

On the sixth (6th) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, approved by majority (number of 'for' votes 4.881.514 and percentage 99.99% - number of 'against' votes 571 and percentage 0,01%) the paid compensation and remuneration to the members of the board of directors for the fiscal year 2020 (01/1/2020 - 31/12/2020) and pre-approval of compensation and remuneration for the fiscal year 2021 (01/1/2021 - 31/12/2021), as presented.

ITEM 7th: Submission to the shareholders of annual activities report of the audit committee for the fiscal year (01/1/2020 - 31/12/2020).

On the seventh (7th) item of the Daily Agenda, the president submitted to the present and voting shareholders, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, annual activities report of the audit committee for the fiscal year 2020 (01/1/2020 - 31/12/2020) and informed the ordinary general meeting of the company's shareholders regarding the activities of the audit committee. ITEM 8th: Election of the company's new board of directors and appointment of the independent non-executive members of the board.

ITEM 8th: Announcement of the decision of the board of directors of the company to elect a new independent non-executive member of the board of directors in substitution of a resigned independent non-executive member and decision to characterize the new member of the board as independent non-executive member of the board of directors. Confirmation of the number of the independent non-executive members of the board of directors.

On the eighth (8th) item of the Daily Agenda, the decision of the board of directors of the company dated 13-05-2021 for the election of a new independent non-executive member of the board of directors in substitution of a resigned independent non-executive member was announced. Moreover, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, decided by majority (number of 'for' votes 4.881.514 and percentage 99.99% - number of 'against' votes 571 and percentage 0,01%) to characterize the new member of the board elected by the board of directors as mentioned above and confirmed of the number of the independent non-executive members of the board of directors.

ITEM 9th: Announcement of the decision of the board of directors of the company to appoint a new member to the audit committee of the company in substitution of a resigned member of the audit committee of the company.

On the ninth (9th) item of the Daily Agenda, the decision dated 13-05-2021 of the company's board of directors to appoint a new member to the audit committee of the company in substitution of a resigned member of the audit committee of the company was announcement.

ITEM 10th: Approval of the suitability policy of the members of the board of directors of the company in accordance with the provisions of para. 3 of the article 3 of the Law 4706/2020 and the guidance paper no. 60/18-09-2020 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

On the tenth (10th) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, approved by majority (number of 'for' votes 4.881.514 and percentage 99.99% - number of 'against' votes 571 and percentage 0,01%) the suitability policy of the members of the board of directors of the company in accordance with the provisions of para. 3 of the article 3 of the Law 4706/2020 and the guidance paper no. 60/18-09-2020 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

ITEM 11th: Amendment of the article 3 of the articles of association of the company (scope).

On the eleventh (11th) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, approved by majority (number of 'for' votes 4.881.514 and percentage 99.99% - number of 'against' votes 571 and percentage 0,01%) the amendment of the article 3 of the articles of association of the company (scope).

ITEM 12th: Grant of permission, in accordance with the article 98 par. 1 of the Law 4548/2018, to the members of the board of directors and the company's managers.

On the eleventh (12th) item of the Daily Agenda, shareholders present and voting, representing 4.882.085 shares of the Company out of a total of 6.434.805 shares, granted permission unanimously (100%) to the members of the board of directors and the company's managers in accordance with the article 98 par. 1 of the Law 4548/2018.

ITEM 13th: Various announcements.

As all the above items have been discussed and the relevant decisions have been taken, there were no further announcements.