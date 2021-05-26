Space Hellas S A : Invitation of the Ordinary General Meeting of SPACE HELLAS

INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, VIA TELECONFERENCE, OF SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY "SPACE HELLAS SOCIETE ANONYME TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS & SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE FOR PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES" (General Commercial Registry Number 375501000) In accordance with the article 89 of the Law 4790/2021, articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of the Law 4548/2018, as in force, the Company's Articles of Association and the decision of the Board of Directors dated 25/05/2021, the holders of ordinary, registered, dematerialized shares with a voting right (hereinafter referred to as the "shareholders") of SPACE HELLAS SOCIETE ANONYME TELECOMMUNICATIONS, IT, SECURITY SYSTEMS & SERVICES PRIVATE ENTERPRISE FOR PROVISION OF SECURITY SERVICES" ("SPACE HELLAS S.A.") are hereby invited to the thirty five (35th) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that will be held remotely in real time via teleconference, on Thursday, 17th of June 2021 at 12:00 pm (hereinafter referred to as the "Annual General Meeting"), in order to discuss, as it is predicted, and decide upon the following issues of the daily agenda: AGENDA Submission and approval of the annual financial statements (standalone and consolidated) according to the international financial reporting standards for the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) along with the relevant reports and declarations of the board of directors and the independent auditor. Approval of the distribution of financial results of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) including dividend distribution for the same fiscal year. Provision of authorizations to the company's board of directors. Approval of the overall management of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020) and release of the independent auditors for the same fiscal year according to the articles and 117 para. 1 case c) of the Law 4548/2018. Election of the certified auditors' company for the audit of the annual and overview of the interim financial statements (standalone and consolidated) for the fiscal year 2021 (01/01/2021 - 31/12/2021), according to the international financial reporting standards and determination of their remuneration. Submission for discussion and consulting voting of the remuneration report of the fiscal year 2020 (01/01/2020 - 31/12/2020). Approval of the paid compensation and remuneration to the members of the board of directors for the fiscal year 2020 (01/1/2020 - 31/12/2020) and pre-approval of compensation and remuneration for the fiscal year 2021 (01/1/2021 - 31/12/2021). Space Hellas S.A. Telecommunications, IT, Security Systems and Services - Private Enterprise for the Provision of Security Services Headquarters: 312 Messogion Ave | 153 41 Agia Paraskevi, Athens, Greece | Τ: +30 210 6504100 | F: +30 210 6516712 | www.space.gr | info@space.gr General Commercial Registry Number: 375501000 Classification ISO 27001 Public

Submission to the shareholders of annual activities report of the audit committee for the fiscal year ( 01/1/2020 - 31/12/2020). Announcement of the decision of the board of directors of the company to elect a new independent non-executive member of the board of directors in substitution of a resigned independent non-executive member and decision to characterize the new member of the board as independent non-executive member of the board of directors. Confirmation of the number of the independent non-executive members of the board of directors. 9. Announcement of the decision of the board of directors of the company to appoint a new member to the audit committee of the company in substitution of a resigned member of the audit committee of the company. Approval of the suitability policy of the members of the board of directors of the company in accordance with the provisions of para. 3 of the article 3 of the Law 4706/2020 and the guidance paper no. 60/18-09-2020 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission. Amendment of the article 3 of the articles of association of the company (scope). Grant of permission, in accordance with the article 98 par. 1 of the Law 4548/2018, to the members of the board of directors and the company's managers. Various Announcements. I. RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE TO THE GENERAL MEETING AND TO THE ADJOURNED GENERAL MEETING (IN CASE NEEDED) At the above general meeting, only physical and legal persons that have the status of shareholder at the beginning of June 12th 2021, day of Saturday (5th day before the beginning of the general meeting, hereinafter referred to as the "record date") have the right to participate and vote, that is the persons that are registered in the Dematerialized Securities System which is administered by the company "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY S.A." (ELKAT or ATHEXCSD) or the one identified as such through participating or registered intermediaries or other intermediaries in compliance with the provisions of with the provisions of the Law 4548/2018, Law 4569/2019, Law 4706/2020, the Regulation (EU) 2018/1212) as well as the Rulebook of Operation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette B/1007/16.03.2021). In case the quorum required by the Articles of Association and the law is not reached during the General Meeting, an adjourned General Meeting of the company's shareholders will be held remotely in real time via teleconference, convened remotely via teleconference on June 24th, 2021, day of Thursday and at 12:00 pm (hereinafter referred to as the "Adjourned General Meeting"). The above record date is also valid in the case of an adjourned general meeting, for which no new invitation is required to be published, or in case of a postponement, if the postponed meeting is organized in a period no longer than 2

thirty (30) days from the record date. If this does not happen then the person who holds the share status at the beginning of the third date before the day of the postponed meeting participates to the postponed meeting. It is noted that, in order to prove the shareholder status, the shareholder is not required to present a relevant written certificate. Against the company as a shareholder who is entitled to participate in the General Meeting or in the Adjourned General Meeting and to exercise the right to vote is considered the one registered in the Dematerialized Securities System which is administered by the company ELKAT or the one identified as such through the participating and registered intermediaries in compliance with the provisions of with the provisions of the Law 4548/2018, Law 4569/2019, Law 4706/2020, the Regulation (EU) 2018/1212) as well as the Rulebook of Operation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette B/1007/16.03.2021). The proof of shareholder status is done by any legal means and in any case based on information received by the Company until before the start of the General Meeting by ELKAT or through the above participating and registered intermediaries in compliance with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting on the basis of confirmations or notifications of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by the intermediary, unless the Meeting refuses this participation for a good reason that justifies its refusal in accordance with the provisions in force (art. 19 par. 1 of Law 4569/2018, art. 124 par. 5 of Law 4548/2018). The exercise of the above participation and voting rights does not require share commitments of the holder or to follow any other relevant procedure, which restricts the possibility of selling or transferring of the said shares during the period between the record date, as above defined, and the date of the annual general meeting. Shareholders that do not comply with the deadline in par. 4 of article 128 of Law 4548/2018, i.e., that do not submit in writing or by electronic means the appointment of proxies or representatives to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the appointed date of the General Meeting, participate at the General Meeting unless the General Meeting refuses this participation for good reason which justifies this refusal. PROCEDURE OR PARTICIPATION, ATTEND AND VOTE IN THE GENERAL MEETING REMOTELY IN REAL TIME BY TELECONFERENCE In order for the shareholders to participate and vote in the Annual General Meeting which will be held remotely in real time by teleconference without physical presence, the opening and use of an electronic account of the shareholder or his/her proxy (if this is the case) is required at the electronic platform that has been developed by the Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A. for the provision of remote General Meeting services by distance in real time by teleconference to listed companies on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr. In order to access the electronic platform a personal computer, a smartphone or a tablet with a browser installed and internet access are required. 3

The internet platform is provided by ELAKT, while for the teleconference the webex group of tools/services is provided by Cisco Hellas S.A. In order for the shareholder or his/her proxy to create an account in the above-mentioned electronic platform a valid electronic mail (email) account and a mobile phone of the shareholder or the proxy are required. If, on accessing the electronic platform the above information entered by the shareholder does not match the information registered in the Dematerialized Securities System or the identification information that has been provided to the Company by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository or through the participating and registered intermediaries, as part of its services to facilitate shareholder identification for remote general meetings which are provided to listed companies in accordance with Part 3 of Decision No 8 of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository, "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", as well as the document "Terms and Conditions for the remote General Meeting of Shareholders", shareholders must provide or update the information above, in order to create the account. For this purpose, and in order to avoid dysfunctions, shareholders are requested to contact without delay the Participant of their Securities Account in the Dematerialized Securities System where the shares of the company are kept, in accordance with the specific provisions of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository as in force or to any other intermediator acting as custodian of their shares, in order to notify them or/and update their valid email address and mobile number (in case of a legal person, of their legal representative) for their identification. Further instructions regarding the participation at the general meeting by teleconference will be posted on the company's website and will be sent via email to the shareholders who will have completed the above-mentioned registration procedure on the electronic platform of Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange S.A. and have the right to participate in the annual general meeting. For any inquiries and information, shareholders may contact the Company's Investors Relations Department by email to sharehold@space.gror by phone at +30 210 6504172 (daily between 09.00 - 16.00). Furthermore, from the date of the publication of this invitation until the competition of the general meeting, a help desk will be available in order to provide information and support to shareholders and the proxies at 210 3366120 or by email at AXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr. Shareholders who will participate at the general meeting by teleconference in real time are taken into consideration for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to exercise their rights effectively during the general meeting. Shareholders that have successfully connected to the internet platform will be able to participate in the General Meeting by teleconference in real-time via a link that will be sent to them by email. 4

Moreover, by activating the teleconference application (Cisco Webex) through the link at the start of the General Meeting, shareholders will be able to: Attend the general meeting electronically or with audiovisual means. Take the floor and address the general meeting orally during the general meeting. while at the same time through the internet platform, they will be able to: Vote in real time during the general meeting on the matters of the daily agenda. Receive information on the recording of their vote. It is noted that the general meeting will be held in Greek III. PARTICIPATION AND VOTING PROCESS BY PROXY. Shareholders who are entitled to participate in the annual general meeting can vote either in person or by proxy, in accordance with the article 128 of the law 4548/2018. Each shareholder (physical or legal person) may appoint up to three (3) proxies. However, if a shareholder holds shares of the company which appear in more than one securities' account, such limitation does not prevent that shareholder to appoint different proxies for the shares which appear in each securities' account in relation to the General Meeting. A proxy appointment can be freely recalled. A proxy that acts for more than one shareholder can vote differently for each shareholder. A shareholder may appoint a proxy for one or more general meetings and for a specific timeframe. The proxy is obliged to vote according to the shareholder's instructions if there are any. Any non-compliance of the proxy with the instructions it has received does not affect the validity of the decisions of the general meeting, even if the representative's vote was decisive for achieving the majority. The shareholder's proxy is obliged to file the voting instructions for at least one (1) year from the date of the General Meeting or any Adjourned General Meeting, in which he used the power of attorney. Form of appointment or revocation or replacement of proxies is available to the shareholders on the company's website www.space.grand then: Company-Investors/General Meetings/2021, and in case a shareholder is not possible to have internet access to such forms, in a typed version at the Company's Investors Relations Department (312 Messogion Av., Ag. Paraskevi 15341, 210-6504172), which is possible to be send to the interested Shareholder by post office without charge. In accordance with the article 128 par. 4 ν. 4548/2018 the said form shall be submitted at least forty-eight (48) hours before the specified date of the general meeting, i.e., until June 15, 2021 12.00 pm. The proxy's email address and mobile phone number shall be filled in the relevant representation form in order to participate in the general meeting. The document is either a) submitted within the said deadline be filled-in and signed with the authenticity of the signature verified, to the Company's Investors Relations Department, at: 312 Messogion Av., Ag. Paraskevi, Attica, or alternatively digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the proxy or the shareholder or b) by e-mail within the said deadline be filled-in and signed with the authenticity of the signature verified, or alternatively digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.