SpaceandPeople : 2022 Interim Results are available HERE. 09/26/2022 | 05:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 23 September 2022 SpaceandPeople plc ("SpaceandPeople" or the "Group") Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 SpaceandPeople (AIM:SAL), the retail, promotional and brand experience specialist which facilitates and manages the sale of promotional and retail merchandising space in shopping centres and other high footfall venues, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022. Highlights Financial Group revenue up 119% to £2.4m (H1 2021: £1.1m) as almost all venues were open for business compared with the majority being closed for a large part of H1 2021. However, revenue remained below pre-pandemic levels of £3.8m in H1 2019 Group gross profit up 91% to £1.5m (H1 2021: profit of £0.8m and H1 2019: profit of £2.3m) Significant reduction in adjusted operating loss to £0.3m (H1-2021: loss of £1.0m)¹. Reported operating loss of £0.3m comparable with H1 2021 Net cash outflow from operating activities of £0.5m (H1 2021: £0.1m) primarily due to reduction in trade creditors Facility headroom at 30 June 2022 of £1.4m (30 June 2021: £1.5m) which has been broadly maintained post

period end at £1.6m at 23 September 2022 (23 September 2021: £1.4m) Net bank debt as at 30 June 2022 of £1.0m (30 June 2021: £1.1m), with bank debt repayments of £0.2m since 30 June 2021 Operational Recovery in brand experience and strong recovery in retail markets as pandemic lockdowns ended in quarter one in the UK New and unique, full-service, kiosk retailing programme "Rock Up and Pop Up" launched in UK shopping centres to encourage and enable new retailers into venues Launched "Experiential Space" website( www.experientialspace.co.uk German business fully operational since April 2022 following the end of Covid-19 restrictions

£nil adjustment for pandemic governmental support in H1 2022 (H1 2021: £0.7m) Contact details: SpaceandPeople Plc 0845 241 8215 Nancy Cullen, Gregor Dunlay Zeus Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker) 0203 829 5000 David Foreman, Jamie Peel, Ed Beddows Chief Executive's Interim Operating Statement I am delighted to be presenting the 2022 interim results for SpaceandPeople that show significant recovery and improvement in our trading following the exceptionally challenging market conditions caused by the pandemic during the first half periods in 2021 and 2020. Although we started 2022 with some restrictions still in place, they did not impact our trading to the extent that lockdowns had in the past and our ability to hit the ground running shortly after our markets re-opened, helped us to drive increased revenue and perform well without ongoing government support. As well as reinvigorating our existing business, we have pressed ahead with product innovation and recruitment of sales staff to enable us to continue our recovery towards pre-pandemic levels and beyond. When comparing H1 2022 with H1 2021 there is a notable upswing in revenue (up 119%), but of course our business remained badly affected by lockdowns in 2021, affecting January until April in the UK and January until June in Germany. This year also got off to a slow start, with the threat of Covid remaining high in January in both the UK and Germany. As a result, footfall at all our venues was slow to recover during this period and for a few months afterward. Despite the recovery in revenue to £2.4m, there is still some way to go to get back to the £3.8m of revenue we generated in H1 2019 and beyond. It is also important to note that, statutory Group operating loss results do not during the review period, provide an accurate portrayal of the progress made by the business. These reported results show a small deterioration in losses made, but if adjusting for the £0.7m of Government grant and salary support received last year, which was not repeated in H1-2022. As a business we are focusing our efforts on keeping costs down but also ensuring that the majority of our cost base is client facing (both venue and space buyers). Over the past six months we have recruited sales staff back up to 2019 levels but have kept overall costs down from £1.8m (H1 2019) to £1.6m (H1 2022). Trading Retail As we found following our emergence from previous lockdown periods, it was our retail business that was the first to recover, with strong demand from many existing retailers and some new retail concepts, such as pet related and homeware products being high on the list of new retailers to trial our venues . Much of our focus this year has been in looking at ways in which we can bring new retailers into venues, that align closely with our property clients' wishes to add vitality, improve quality and bring a point of difference to their venues. It was during H1 2022, that we invested in resource to develop our new programme of Retail Kiosks and associated services known as "Rock Up and Pop Up". Rock Up and Pop Up is an evolutionary step for SpaceandPeople, aimed at offering a more comprehensive retail service to nascent retailers who want to trial physical retailing, but who have been unable to access resource in terms of high-quality kiosks, staffing, business planning and merchandising expertise, all of which we are able to offer. The H1 2022 results reflect some initial investment in this programme, but no revenue as yet. This programme aims to complement and ultimately evolve the current RMU programme towards a more comprehensive service for retailers and a significantly more vibrant, high-quality offering for our venues. The first kiosk for Rock Up and Pop Up was HeartScent who retail gifts and homeware and this was placed into Braehead Shopping Centre near Glasgow in May 2022. Brand Experience Our Brand Experience business has been slower to return, with confidence levels regarding brands' willingness to engage in face-to-face interaction only returning to almost pre pandemic levels over this summer. Initially, activity focussed on food and drink sampling (such as Alpro, Eat Natural, Kind, Evian. Ocean Spray) and on food delivery (including Tesco, Gorillas, Grubby, Hello Fresh and Graze). It is encouraging to note whilst I write this report, that the summer return to activity looks set to continue and that engagement and the ability for brands to create and support social media outreach with high quality and entertaining activity is still a very viable and relevant media. We have also invested in this area with the launch of our online listing platform for venues. The website, www.experientialspace.co.uk, is SpaceandPeople's venue database, which enables agencies and brands to browse a comprehensive listing of indoor and outdoor venues and to compare and contrast demographics, spaces sizes and weekly footfall. The website also features live chat as well as email and phone access to our staff. Local promotions and customer acquisition Local promotions and customer acquisition business has been relatively more affected as a result of a slowdown in bookings from the charity sector and issues across the board for acquisition companies due to the availability of staff. Whilst this is a much smaller part of our overall business, it is still creating a drag on revenue. Whilst we anticipate a slight uplift in this business during the second half of 2022, we do not anticipate a quick return to pre-pandemic revenue levels. Germany In Germany, we faced a completely different set of challenges. Restrictions remained in place (mask wearing in all shops and proof of vaccination needing to be shown in many public places) until April 2022 and revenue, although significantly better than H1 2021 (H1 2022: £0.58m compared with H1 2021: £0.09m), still reflects a more challenging trading environment. The German business is now fully back up and running and we look forward to a better second half, as we rollout new concept food kiosks as well as developing the existing business. Outlook It is good to see footfall returning to our venues in the post Covid period with shopping centres reporting footfall levels of at least 80% of pre-Covid levels. Footfall at railway stations is also coming back and we anticipate the continuing return of commuters over the next six months as the desire and opportunity to work from home continues to wane. We are not, however, immune to the wider issues that are currently affecting the UK and German economies. Although Group second half performances will remain stronger than first halves, we anticipate that higher energy costs and inflation will have an effect on discretionary spending in the run up to Christmas. We are, however, a resilient business with diverse income streams. We have traded successfully through economically challenging conditions in the past and I have every confidence that we will continue to do so. Overall, therefore, I am pleased with the Group's performance for this period. The business has rebuilt successfully post Covid and continues to see growth across all sectors. We are keen to support our property partners, observing market trends and supporting their development and we will continue to invest in additional staff recruitment and development as we evolve our products and services to better meet the new challenges facing the retail sector. With our business focus in mind, I would also like to add that I am delighted to welcome John Scott onto our Board as a non-executive director. John has extensive experience and understanding of the retail sector having worked in senior international management positions as well as providing consultancy services through his own businesses. John therefore joins us with a deep understanding of our business and the challenges and opportunities that exist and he will support and challenge the executive team to develop and build the work of the retail division in both the UK and internationally. During August 2022, SpaceandPeople announced that it has established the SpaceandPeople plc Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT") for the benefit of current and future employees. The EBT will act independently of the Company and is expected to make market purchases of the ordinary shares of SpaceandPeople in order to, among other things, satisfy current and potential future option exercises of vested options granted pursuant to share option agreements. The EBT will be funded by way of a loan from SpaceandPeople and the Board believes that the formation of the EBT will help in attracting new talent and incentivising existing members of the management team. With the launch of and investment in Rock Up and Pop Up as well as our new experiential website, www.experientialspace.co.uk, we have developed innovative new services that support our two key revenue streams; Brand Experience and Pop-up Retail, and we are aiming for these to contribute to and stimulate our growth over the coming years. SpaceandPeople has the ability to deliver the most comprehensive portfolio of spaces for brands and retailers to research, launch and showcase their products. By developing new marketing platforms to promote our venues, combined with new retail delivery options, we will continue to expand and dominate this sector . Nancy Cullen 23 September 2022 Independent Auditor's Review Report on Interim Financial Information Conclusion We have reviewed the accompanying balance sheet of Spaceandpeople plc as of June 30, 2022 and the related statements of income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information does not present fairly, in all material respects the financial position of the entity as at June 30, 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the six-month period then ended in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Basis for Conclusion We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 (UK), "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusions Relating to Going Concern Based on our review procedures, which are less extensive than those performed in an audit as described in the Basis of Conclusion section of this report, nothing has come to our attention to suggest that management have inappropriately adopted the going concern basis of accounting or that management have identified material uncertainties relating to going concern that are not appropriately disclosed. This conclusion is based on the review procedures performed in accordance with this ISRE, however future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern. Responsibilities of directors Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with UK adopted International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". In preparing the half-yearly financial report, the directors are responsible for assessing the company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditor's Responsibilities for the review of the financial information In reviewing the half-yearly report, we are responsible for expressing to the Company a conclusion on the condensed set of financial statement in the half-yearly financial report. Our conclusion, including our Conclusions Relating to Going Concern, are based on procedures that are less extensive than audit procedures, as described in the Basis for Conclusion paragraph of this report. Azets Audit Services Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditors Titanium 1 King's Inch Place Renfrew PA4 8WF Date: 23 September 2022 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Spaceandpeople plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:04:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SPACEANDPEOPLE PLC 04:47a IAIN MACKAY : FTSE 100 Falls Again as UK Fiscal Spending Plan Sparks Concerns DJ 01:57a Sterling Parity Versus Dollar Looks Almost Certain, Says Swissquote DJ 09/01 SpaceandPeople plc Appoints John Scott as an Independent Non-Executive Director CI 07/11 SpaceandPeople plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022 CI 06/13 SPACEANDPEOPLE PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10 FA 04/25 SpaceandPeople plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI 03/02 SpaceandPeople plc Announces Extension of Network Rail Agreement CI 02/07 FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financials Gain DJ 02/07 FTSE 100 Tipped to Start Higher; U.S. CPI Data Key This Week DJ 01/11 SPACEANDPEOPLE : New website for brands and agencies PU