Spacenet Enterprises India : Appointment
Dated: 29-10-2022
To
The Listing Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Plot No.C/1, G Block
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051
Sub: Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:
Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company
Reg
. SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED ("The Company"): Symbol: SPCENET
we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e. 29
th October,2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the following Business transactions pursuant to the provisions of companies act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
1)
The Appointment of Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi (DIN: 00009790) as
Director (Category: Non-
Executive Chairman) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and
remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October,
2022.
2)
The Appointment of Mr.Ramesh Raghavan Puducheri (DIN: 03499156) as
Director (Category:
Independent Director) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and
remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October,
2022.
3)
The Appointment of Mr. Ghanshyam Dass (DIN: 01807011)
as
Director (Category:
Independent Director) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October, 2022.
Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 Enclosed as Annexure-1
You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours Faithfully
,
For SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED
Digitally signed by MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=8878, pseudonym=827be2130f68e3f6edc229ee4857c052, 2.5.4.20=210AB9BD600C21C5CAE8EBEB557CA26814645BF269B41B0183 A2304EE4FEEC2D, postalCode=500018, st=Telangana, serialNumber=8021ff50e2964dd01199ef8b93aa8acff6d3c869976c386d4 e0c2e12bdd6f890, cn=MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY
Date: 2022.10.29 22:57:20 +05'30'
M.CHOWDA REDDY
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: As mentioned above
SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED.
Regd. Off. Address: Plot No.114, Survey No.66/2, Raidurgam, Prasanth Hills, Gachibowli,
Nav Khalsa, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad-500008, Telangana, India. Tel: 040-2934 5781
Email: cs@spacenetent.com, info@spacenetent.com, www.spacenetent.com CIN: L72200TG2010PLC068624
Annexure-1
Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Name of the Director
Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi
DIN
00009790
Designation
Director (Non-Executive Chairman)
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Appointment
resignation removal, death or
otherwise
Date of appointment
/cessation
w.e.f.29-10-2022
(as applicable) & term of
appointment
Disclosure of relationships between
NOT APPLICABLE
directors (in case of appointment of
a director).
Brief profile (in case of appointment)
∙ Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi is a doctorate in finance
and is a practicing Chartered Accountant,
having over 33 years of experience.
∙ He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Ravi
Rajan & Co. LLP, a chartered accountancy firm
New Delhi, specializing in Forensic Audit and
Insolvency
assignments,
Finance
&
Management, Turn around Strategies, Business
Valuations, Brand and Share Valuation,
Assurance, Audit and Taxation.
∙ He holds a diploma in Information System Audit
(DISA) and is an Associate Member of
Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE),
USA.
∙ He is also a registered Insolvency Resolution
Professional.
∙ He served as the Chairman of BSE Limited
∙ He is the Chairman and Director of Tourism
Finance Corporation of India Ltd
∙ He contributes to various financial dailies and
often invited by regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI
and SEBI, and educational institutions for giving
Lectures and for panel discussions, etc.
Digitally signed by MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=8878, pseudonym=827be2130f68e3f6edc229ee4857c052, 2.5.4.20=210AB9BD600C21C5CAE8EBEB557CA26814645BF269B41B0183A2304E E4FEEC2D, postalCode=500018, st=Telangana, serialNumber=8021ff50e2964dd01199ef8b93aa8acff6d3c869976c386d4e0c2e12 bdd6f890, cn=MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY
Date: 2022.10.29 22:57:58 +05'30'
SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED.
Regd. Off. Address: Plot No.114, Survey No.66/2, Raidurgam, Prasanth Hills, Gachibowli,
Nav Khalsa, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad-500008, Telangana, India. Tel: 040-2934 5781
Email: cs@spacenetent.com, info@spacenetent.com, www.spacenetent.com CIN: L72200TG2010PLC068624
Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Name of the Director
Mr.Ramesh Raghavan Puducheri
DIN
03499156
Designation
Director (Category: Independent Director)
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Appointment
resignation removal, death or
otherwise
Date of appointment
/cessation
w.e.f. 29-10-2022 for a period of Five years
(As applicable) & term of
appointment
Disclosure of relationships between
NOT APPLICABLE
directors (in case of appointment of
a director).
Brief profile (in case of appointment)
∙ Mr.Ramesh Raghavan Puducheri is a practicing
Advocate and Member of the Bar Council of
Maharashtra and Goa.
∙ He is also an Associate Member of the Institute
of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the
Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI)
∙ He is having three decades of rich experience in
the field of Securities Laws.
∙ He appears and represent the cases before SEBI
and Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, and
in appeals thereon before the Honourable
Supreme Court of India.
∙ At SEBI, He acted as a Division Chief and
General Manager and headed various important
Departments over the years. He was involved in
major market development activities and he was
also the first Executive Assistant to Chairman of
SEBI.
∙ He is also a legal advisor to stock broking houses
in India and advisor to leading venture capital
funds.
Digitally signed by MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=8878, pseudonym=827be2130f68e3f6edc229ee4857c052, 2.5.4.20=210AB9BD600C21C5CAE8EBEB557CA26814645BF269B 41B0183A2304EE4FEEC2D, postalCode=500018, st=Telangana, serialNumber=8021ff50e2964dd01199ef8b93aa8acff6d3c86997 6c386d4e0c2e12bdd6f890, cn=MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY Date: 2022.10.29 22:58:25 +05'30'
SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED.
Regd. Off. Address: Plot No.114, Survey No.66/2, Raidurgam, Prasanth Hills, Gachibowli,
Nav Khalsa, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad-500008, Telangana, India. Tel: 040-2934 5781
Email: cs@spacenetent.com, info@spacenetent.com, www.spacenetent.com CIN: L72200TG2010PLC068624
Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Name of the Director
Mr. Ghanshyam Dass
DIN
01807011
Designation
Director (Category: Independent Director)
Reason for change viz. appointment,
Appointment
resignation removal, death or
otherwise
Date of appointment
/cessation
w.e.f. 29-10-2022 for a period of Five years
(As applicable) & term of
appointment
Disclosure of relationships between
NOT APPLICABLE
directors (in case of appointment of
a director).
Brief profile (in case of appointment)
∙ Mr. Ghanshyam Dass had vast experience in the
field of domestic, international banking and
Capital Markets for over 45 years.
∙ He is having strong knowledge of corporate
governance.
∙ He served as Senior
Advisor
KPMG,
Senior
Advisor to INTEL Capital, MD of NASDAQ OMX -
Asia Pac & Middle East, Senior Advisor to
NASDAQ Stock Market, GM & CEO to Majan
International Bank, Oman, CEO of The British
Bank of the Middle East, India Operations.
Manager to FIG - South Asia & Middle East &
HSBC Group, and also served on the board of
Dhanlaxmi Bank and various esteemed entities.
∙ He had a vast experience as an Independent
Director on the boards of various esteemed
entities.
∙ He is also acting as Vice President, Para Athletics
Federation of India, Trustee to The Braj
Foundation, Advisor
on
the
Abhaya
Foundation's - National Advisory Council,
Governing Council to Bangalore International
Mediation, Arbitration and Conciliation Centre.
Digitally signed by MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=8878, pseudonym=827be2130f68e3f6edc229ee4857c052, 2.5.4.20=210AB9BD600C21C5CAE8EBEB557CA26814645BF269B41B0183A2 304EE4FEEC2D, postalCode=500018, st=Telangana, serialNumber=8021ff50e2964dd01199ef8b93aa8acff6d3c869976c386d4e0c 2e12bdd6f890, cn=MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY
Date: 2022.10.29 22:58:43 +05'30'
SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED.
Regd. Off. Address: Plot No.114, Survey No.66/2, Raidurgam, Prasanth Hills, Gachibowli,
Nav Khalsa, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad-500008, Telangana, India. Tel: 040-2934 5781
Email: cs@spacenetent.com, info@spacenetent.com, www.spacenetent.com CIN: L72200TG2010PLC068624
Disclaimer
Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 18:18:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
