    SPCENET   INE970N01027

SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED

(SPCENET)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-10-28 am EDT
19.95 INR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spacenet Enterprises India : Appointment

10/29/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
Dated: 29-10-2022

To

The Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Sub: Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company

Reg. SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED ("The Company"): Symbol: SPCENET

we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e. 29th October,2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the following Business transactions pursuant to the provisions of companies act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

1)

The Appointment of Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi (DIN: 00009790) as

Director (Category: Non-

Executive Chairman) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and

remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October,

2022.

2)

The Appointment of Mr.Ramesh Raghavan Puducheri (DIN: 03499156) as

Director (Category:

Independent Director) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and

remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October,

2022.

3)

The Appointment of Mr. Ghanshyam Dass (DIN: 01807011)

as

Director (Category:

Independent Director) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October, 2022.

Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 Enclosed as Annexure-1

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED

MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY

Digitally signed by MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=8878, pseudonym=827be2130f68e3f6edc229ee4857c052, 2.5.4.20=210AB9BD600C21C5CAE8EBEB557CA26814645BF269B41B0183 A2304EE4FEEC2D, postalCode=500018, st=Telangana, serialNumber=8021ff50e2964dd01199ef8b93aa8acff6d3c869976c386d4 e0c2e12bdd6f890, cn=MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY

Date: 2022.10.29 22:57:20 +05'30'

M.CHOWDA REDDY

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As mentioned above

SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED.

Regd. Off. Address: Plot No.114, Survey No.66/2, Raidurgam, Prasanth Hills, Gachibowli,

Nav Khalsa, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad-500008, Telangana, India. Tel: 040-2934 5781

Email: cs@spacenetent.com, info@spacenetent.com, www.spacenetent.com CIN: L72200TG2010PLC068624

Annexure-1

Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Name of the Director

Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi

DIN

00009790

Designation

Director (Non-Executive Chairman)

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Appointment

resignation removal, death or

otherwise

Date of appointment/cessation

w.e.f.29-10-2022

(as applicable) & term of

appointment

Disclosure of relationships between

NOT APPLICABLE

directors (in case of appointment of

a director).

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi is a doctorate in finance

and is a practicing Chartered Accountant,

having over 33 years of experience.

He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Ravi

Rajan & Co. LLP, a chartered accountancy firm

New Delhi, specializing in Forensic Audit and

Insolvency

assignments,

Finance

&

Management, Turn around Strategies, Business

Valuations, Brand and Share Valuation,

Assurance, Audit and Taxation.

He holds a diploma in Information System Audit

(DISA) and is an Associate Member of

Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE),

USA.

He is also a registered Insolvency Resolution

Professional.

He served as the Chairman of BSE Limited

He is the Chairman and Director of Tourism

Finance Corporation of India Ltd

He contributes to various financial dailies and

often invited by regulatory bodies, like ICAI, RBI

and SEBI, and educational institutions for giving

Lectures and for panel discussions, etc.

Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Name of the Director

Mr.Ramesh Raghavan Puducheri

DIN

03499156

Designation

Director (Category: Independent Director)

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Appointment

resignation removal, death or

otherwise

Date of appointment/cessation

w.e.f. 29-10-2022 for a period of Five years

(As applicable) & term of

appointment

Disclosure of relationships between

NOT APPLICABLE

directors (in case of appointment of

a director).

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Mr.Ramesh Raghavan Puducheri is a practicing

Advocate and Member of the Bar Council of

Maharashtra and Goa.

He is also an Associate Member of the Institute

of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the

Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI)

He is having three decades of rich experience in

the field of Securities Laws.

He appears and represent the cases before SEBI

and Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai, and

in appeals thereon before the Honourable

Supreme Court of India.

At SEBI, He acted as a Division Chief and

General Manager and headed various important

Departments over the years. He was involved in

major market development activities and he was

also the first Executive Assistant to Chairman of

SEBI.

He is also a legal advisor to stock broking houses

in India and advisor to leading venture capital

funds.

Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015

Name of the Director

Mr. Ghanshyam Dass

DIN

01807011

Designation

Director (Category: Independent Director)

Reason for change viz. appointment,

Appointment

resignation removal, death or

otherwise

Date of appointment/cessation

w.e.f. 29-10-2022 for a period of Five years

(As applicable) & term of

appointment

Disclosure of relationships between

NOT APPLICABLE

directors (in case of appointment of

a director).

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Mr. Ghanshyam Dass had vast experience in the

field of domestic, international banking and

Capital Markets for over 45 years.

He is having strong knowledge of corporate

governance.

He served as Senior

Advisor

KPMG,

Senior

Advisor to INTEL Capital, MD of NASDAQ OMX -

Asia Pac & Middle East, Senior Advisor to

NASDAQ Stock Market, GM & CEO to Majan

International Bank, Oman, CEO of The British

Bank of the Middle East, India Operations.

Manager to FIG - South Asia & Middle East &

HSBC Group, and also served on the board of

Dhanlaxmi Bank and various esteemed entities.

He had a vast experience as an Independent

Director on the boards of various esteemed

entities.

He is also acting as Vice President, Para Athletics

Federation of India, Trustee to The Braj

Foundation, Advisor

on

the

Abhaya

Foundation's - National Advisory Council,

Governing Council to Bangalore International

Mediation, Arbitration and Conciliation Centre.

Disclaimer

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 18:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
