Spacenet Enterprises India : Appointment

Dated: 29-10-2022

To

The Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Plot No.C/1, G Block

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051

Sub: Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015:

Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company

Reg. SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED ("The Company"): Symbol: SPCENET

we wish to inform you that the board of directors of the company at their meeting held on today i.e. 29th October,2022, has inter-alia considered and approved the following Business transactions pursuant to the provisions of companies act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

1) The Appointment of Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi (DIN: 00009790) as Director (Category: Non- Executive Chairman) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October, 2022. 2) The Appointment of Mr.Ramesh Raghavan Puducheri (DIN: 03499156) as Director (Category: Independent Director) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October, 2022. 3) The Appointment of Mr. Ghanshyam Dass (DIN: 01807011) as Director (Category:

Independent Director) of the company with the recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee subject to approval of shareholders with effect from 29th October, 2022.

Disclosure pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 Enclosed as Annexure-1

You are requested to kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours Faithfully,

For SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED