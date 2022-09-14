Spacenet Enterprises India : Book Closure

Date: 08-09-2022

To

The Manager Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange plaza,

Plot No.C-1,Block-G,

Banda Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai-400051.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Reg: Spacenet Enterprises India Limited ("The Company"): Symbol: SPCENET

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday,22nd September,2022 to Wednesday,28th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday,28th September, 2022 At 02:00 PM (IST) at the Registered office Address of the company through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") facility .

Symbol Stock Type ofBook Closure Record Purpose Exchange Security (Both days Inclusive) Date From To NSE: SPCENET National Equity Thursday,22nd Wednesday,28th NA 12th Annual BSE: NA Stock shares September,2022 September, 2022 General Exchange of Meeting India Limited (NSE)

We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Wednesday,21st September, 2022 as the cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting, for ascertaining the names of the Shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted at the 12th AGM of the company and E-voting starts at Friday 23rd September, 2022 at 09:00 AM(IST) and ends at Tuesday 27th September, 2022 at 05:00 PM (IST)

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Spacenet Enterprises India Limited