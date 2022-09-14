Advanced search
    SPCENET   INE970N01027

SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED

(SPCENET)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:10 2022-09-14 am EDT
19.50 INR   +4.84%
SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA : Book Closure
PU
08/12Spacenet Enterprises India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/27Spacenet Enterprises India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Spacenet Enterprises India : Book Closure

09/14/2022 | 06:10am EDT
Date: 08-09-2022

To

The Manager Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange plaza,

Plot No.C-1,Block-G,

Banda Kurla Complex

Bandra (East)

Mumbai-400051.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Reg: Spacenet Enterprises India Limited ("The Company"): Symbol: SPCENET

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday,22nd September,2022 to Wednesday,28th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 12th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Wednesday,28th September, 2022 At 02:00 PM (IST) at the Registered office Address of the company through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") facility .

Symbol

Stock

Type

ofBook Closure

Record

Purpose

Exchange

Security

(Both days Inclusive)

Date

From

To

NSE: SPCENET

National

Equity

Thursday,22nd

Wednesday,28th

NA

12th Annual

BSE: NA

Stock

shares

September,2022

September, 2022

General

Exchange

of

Meeting

India

Limited (NSE)

We would further like to inform that the Company has fixed Wednesday,21st September, 2022 as the cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-voting, for ascertaining the names of the Shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, who will be entitled to cast their votes electronically in respect of the businesses to be transacted at the 12th AGM of the company and E-voting starts at Friday 23rd September, 2022 at 09:00 AM(IST) and ends at Tuesday 27th September, 2022 at 05:00 PM (IST)

We request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Spacenet Enterprises India Limited

MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY

Digitally signed by MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=8878, pseudonym=827be2130f68e3f6edc229ee4857c052, 2.5.4.20=210AB9BD600C21C5CAE8EBEB557CA26814645BF269B41B 0183A2304EE4FEEC2D, postalCode=500018, st=Telangana, serialNumber=8021ff50e2964dd01199ef8b93aa8acff6d3c869976c3 86d4e0c2e12bdd6f890, cn=MEDAM CHOWDAREDDY

Date: 2022.09.08 12:22:32 +05'30'

M.Chowda Reddy

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

SPACENET ENTERPRISES INDIA LIMITED.

Regd. Off. Address: Plot No.114, Survey No.66/2, Raidurgam, Prasanth Hills, Gachibowli,

Nav Khalsa, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad‐500008, Telangana, India. Tel: 040‐2934 5781

Email: cs@spacenetent.com, info@spacenetent.com, www.spacenetent.com CIN: L72200TG2010PLC068624

Disclaimer

Spacenet Enterprises India Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
