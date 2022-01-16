Spacetalk : 1H FY22 Business Update

Commentary

For the half year ending 31 December 2021, Spacetalk achieved total revenue of $12.3 million, a 50% increase on the prior corresponding period and a 78% increase half on half. Revenue growth was aided by the early benefits of geographic diversification, with Spacetalk wearables now sold in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Canada and the United States of America.

Whilst contributing to total revenues, sales in the Nordic and North America regions only commenced in late November 2021.

Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) from the Spacetalk App's monthly subscriptions was $3.5 million, up 52% compared to pcp, supporting Spacetalk's strategy of building an integrated eco-system.

Device sales growth was achieved with lower marketing expenses ($0.9 million versus $1.0 million pcp). Capital discipline and spending efficiency continue to be core tenants of the Company's growth strategy.

The MGM schools business revenue was $0.9 million, down 10%. The schools business has been impacted by two years of Covid related disruptions, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria. Despite lower revenue for the half, the schools business remains a strong net positive cashflow generator for the Group.