  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Spacetalk Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPA   AU0000117285

SPACETALK LIMITED

(SPA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Spacetalk : Application for quotation of securities - SPA

12/17/2021 | 12:29am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SPACETALK LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SPA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

65,000

17/12/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

SPACETALK LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

93091351530

1.3

ASX issuer code

SPA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SPAAR : INCENTIVE RIGHT

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SPA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

65,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

17/12/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

17/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

65,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.180000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of ordinary full paid shares on the vesting of incentive rights.

Disclaimer

Spacetalk Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 05:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15,1 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net income 2021 -1,78 M -1,27 M -1,27 M
Net cash 2021 2,35 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,8 M 27,9 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SPACETALK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Spacetalk Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPACETALK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Fortunatow Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pretty Independent Non-Executive Director
Brandon Gien Non-Executive Director
Justin Paul Nelson Secretary
Martin Darbyshire Chief Design Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPACETALK LIMITED63.64%27
SOFTBANK CORP.15.24%61 482
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED33.95%52 760
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.21.55%39 959
MTN GROUP LIMITED188.05%19 263
SAFARICOM PLC10.22%13 367