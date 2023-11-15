Spacetalk Ltd. is a technology company. The Company is a developer of a technology platform providing child safety and development tools to support wellness. The Company operates through five segments: Devices, Schools, MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), Apps, and Corporate. Device segments supply Spacetalk smartwatches through retail distribution networks and online sales. The schools segment provides school messaging services and license fees to various schools. The MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) segment sells mobile services under the Spacetalk brand name using the network of a licensed mobile operator. The Apps segment supplies the Spacetalk smartwatches customers with device agnostic (open) mobile application products. The Companyâs products include Spacetalk Loop, Adventurer 2 Gift Pack, Spacetalk Adventurer 2, Spacetalk Life, Spacetalk Mobile, Spacetalk Family App, Spacetalk App, and Spacetalk Mobile SIM Redemption.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services