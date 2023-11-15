Spacetalk Ltd. announced that Non-Executive Director, Mr. Saurabh Jain has advised of his retirement from office with Immediate effect and will not be standing for re-election at Annual General Meeting on 16 November 2023. As a result of Mr. Jain's retirement, Resolution 3, as contained within the Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting, has been withdrawn and will not be put to Annual General Meeting.
Spacetalk Limited Announces the Retirement of Non-Executive Director, Saurabh Jain
November 15, 2023 at 05:28 pm EST
