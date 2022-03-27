Spacetalk : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SPA

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name SPACETALK LTD

Date of this announcement Monday March 28, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date SPAAR INCENTIVE RIGHT 65,000 28/03/2022

1.1 Name of entity SPACETALK LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SPA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 28/3/2022

Registration number 93091351530

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

SPAAR : INCENTIVE RIGHT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 28/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asx.com.au%2Fasxpdf%2F20201009%2Fpdf%2F44njpck9mkj92f.pdf&clen=412025&chunk=true

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Issue details

Number of +securities

65,000

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SPA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

216,080,749

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description +securities on issue SPAAP : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES 11,100,000 SPAAV : WARRANTS 1 SPAAR : INCENTIVE RIGHT 8,148,000 SPAAS : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX 70C 1,300,000 SPAAT : OPTION EXPIRING 30-APR-2023 EX 90C 1,300,000

