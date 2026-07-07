The space exploration specialist has officially joined the Nasdaq 100. Despite a recent pullback in its share price amid questions about tech sector valuations, analysts remain particularly upbeat and are rolling out new coverage of the stock.

SpaceX is now part of the Nasdaq 100. With a market capitalization above 2 trillion dollars, the global leader in space launches immediately ranks among the largest weightings in the US technology index. The company now tops Tesla and Meta and sits just behind Amazon.



This Nasdaq 100 inclusion marks a major milestone for Elon Musk's company. It comes alongside rising interest from major investment banks, many of which are initiating coverage of the stock or updating their recommendations following its IPO.



Analysts tout leadership that is hard to challenge



Most analysts have favorable opinions of SpaceX, pointing to its dominant position in the space sector and the barriers to entry it has steadily built.



Bank of America, in particular, highlights the group's competitive advantages in reusable launch vehicles and space infrastructure. According to the bank, "its considerable competitive advantages in reusable launches and large-scale space applications lay the groundwork for the development of Starship and future applications, which should drive another profound transformation in space capabilities".



Needham also emphasizes the complementarity across the group's businesses. Analysts believe that "across all of these markets [space and telecommunications], SpaceX's extreme vertical integration gives it a durable competitive advantage and best-in-class profitability". For the firm, this command of the entire value chain is one of the company's key strategic strengths.



Ambitions that go beyond the space sector alone



At JPMorgan, Doug Anmuth underscores the group's long-term potential. In his view, "SpaceX's ambitions, and its potential impact on humanity, are unprecedented. Starship's launch capacity and rapid reusability are at the heart of its strategy".



Morgan Stanley shares a similar view. In its initiation note, the bank argues that "thanks to its unique position in space infrastructure, we believe SpaceX is positioned to convert energy into intelligence at scale. The company also has significant flexibility to monetize that capability through a wide range of solutions for both consumers and businesses, paving the way for the next era of artificial intelligence... the final frontier."