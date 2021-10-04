General Announcement::UPDATE ON THE NOTICE OF COMPLIANCE - STATUS OF THE INDEPENDENT REVIEW

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements made by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to refrain from taking

3.1 The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when there are material developments on this matter.

The completion date of the final independent review report can only be determined at a later stage.

The ARMC, SGX RegCo and the Company's Sponsor will review and discuss the first draft of the independent review report with the Independent Reviewer.

The ARMC wishes to announce that in consultation with the Independent Reviewer, the first draft of the independent review report is being finalized and shall be ready for maxwellisation process by the end of October 2021.

As some of the interviewees were overseas, it took a longer time than anticipated to receive responses to the request for the interviews. Therefore, the interview process only commenced at the end of June 2021 and was completed in the first week of July 2021. Subsequent to the completion of the interviews, additional information/documents were also provided and the Independent Reviewer commenced the drafting of the report.

In the 16 April 2021 announcement, the final draft report was scheduled to be ready by the end of September 2021 after conducting the interviews. The interview list involved the Vendors, the Management of the Company and the former and existing directors of the Company.



