Tomorrow, I see these Eco Packs opening up new outlets: in gas stations' convenience stores, in camping, sailing or sports equipment stores, in garden centers. Places where we don't expect to see ourselves, to which this packaging of the future will open the doors. RvN: I think it is in innovation, in particular, that we will stand out in the coming months. The launch of several new products will be crucial, which are all strategic projects. What are they ? RvN: The first will allow us to bring hydration into companies and to independent workers, into workplaces and waiting rooms. Its name: SPA Fountain. Or a dispenser housing 4 10-liters Eco Packs, one in use, 3 in reserve. Enough to compete with existing players with another quality of water since it is natural mineral water. The initiative is large-scale and in line with our values, and is of great importance in terms of sustainability. The other project is a revolution for Spadel as it stands out from our usual waters and lemonades. It is in fact focused on the launch of an energy drink, but natural, with plant extracts, without added sugar, which fits perfectly with the company's purpose. A way to completely differentiate ourselves from current players in this market category. Called Zyla - the syllabic anagram of lazy (lazy in English) - it will be available in 3 versions depending on the expected energy boost: light, medium and strong and has been launched in March 2024 in Belgium. MdB: But we are also working on other innovations, driven in particular by our partnerships carried out via our investment fund The Source, which aims to invest in start-ups and as such explores new market segments which have not been part of our mission.

Whose achievements could come out in 2024? In any case, that's the goal. In the three years that the fund has existed, it has invested in four start-ups. Andy, in 2021, specialized in home delivery of drinks and emptying services, which unfortunately went bankrupt last year. But that's the game, and a risk to take for a fund like The Source. Qallo, in 2023, which produces energizing powders to be diluted in water. The opportunity for us to understand the world of drinks to be diluted, on the one hand, and energizing on the other. With the fact that these are individual doses, which can easily be added to the water offered in bulk. Also in 2023, we made an investment in Dripl which offers consumers the opportunity to make their own drink by adding flavorings. What interests us in this participation, which seems to be a little extreme since connected to tap water, is to understand the vending market (automatic distribution), since Dripl often replaces automatic dispensers, but also that of do -it-yourself. With this, the start-up also has great expertise in the machine that distills aromas. Finally, there is The Mocktail Club, an Antwerp company in which The Source also entered last year, very advanced since its products are already listed at Colruyt and soon at Delhaize. Non-alcoholic, natural drinks that replace an aperitif. A market with a bright future. But even if these start-ups do not last, which I very much doubt, they will, in any case, have stimulated Spadel with their entrepreneurial spirit, their liveliness, their desire to move forward. A way to recharge your batteries.