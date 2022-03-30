Log in
    SPA   BE0003798155

SPADEL SA

(SPA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spadel Group : Annual results 2021

03/30/2022
The Spadel Group posted a solid performance despite inflationary cost pressures.

The mineral water group Spadel, posted a solid performance in 2021. The Group closed the year with a 5.8 % increase in turnover and a 2.1 % increase in operating result (EBIT).

This increase in turnover was mainly due to sales on the Bulgarian market (+17 %) and in the Benelux (+4 %). This favourable evolution in turnover was due to brand dynamics and the relaxation of lockdown measures from the 2nd quarter of 2021 onwards.

The higher operating result (EBIT) was mainly due to the increased volumes sold and the continued implementation of cost-cutting measures. However, the operating result was negatively affected by higher costs of raw materials and energy in the second half of 2021.

The Group remains very alert to the very high price inflation on all prices of raw materials, packaging, energy, transport and labour observed since the second half of 2021. It is clear that this unprecedented general cost inflation, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and the shortages of certain raw materials that are also being observed, will have an impact on the Group's results in the short and medium term. It can also be expect that this will inevitably lead to price increases for its customers. These increases are essential for ensuring the Group's profitability and to continue to invest and innovate in the coming years.

Read more

Disclaimer

Spadel NV published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 18:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 267 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2020 27,3 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
Net cash 2020 53,3 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 1,04%
Capitalization 747 M 834 M 834 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,63x
EV / Sales 2020 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 305
Free-Float 2,52%
Chart SPADEL SA
Duration : Period :
Spadel SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPADEL SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc du Bois Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Didier de Sorgher Chief Financial Officer
François Louis Meysman Chairman
Amaury Collette Group Director-Operations
Jean Vandemoortele Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SPADEL SA-2.17%829
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY4.98%269 493
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.3.88%54 301
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED14.66%12 010
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.76%11 717
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED6.20%8 468